Ice Spice Drops Song for 'Pretty Girl (With Rema)'

Ice Spice is joined on the track by Nigerian rapper, singer and songwriter Rema and produced by RiotUSA.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

Ice Spice releases the song for “Pretty Girl (with Rema)” on 10K Projects/Capitol. The rapper, singer, songwriter and overall It Girl is joined on the track by Nigerian rapper, singer and songwriter Rema and produced by RiotUSA.

“Pretty Girl (with Rema)” comes days after the Bronx-born Ice Spice was announced as the season premiere musical guest on Saturday Night Live, won Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards and Best New Artist at the 2023 Video Music Awards, graced the cover of Variety magazine and LA Times, added “Deli” as her 3rd RIAA-Certified Gold single with (the other two are “Munch (Feelin’ You)” and “In Ha Mood.” “Boys a Liar Part 2” with Pink Pantheress is certified platinum). Another week in the life of 23-year-old Ice Spice. 

The collaboration with Rema -- the recipient of MTV’s 2023 Video Music Award for Best Afrobeats -- follows back-to-back smash collaborations with rap trailblazer Nicki Minaj, including “Princess Diana (with Nicki Minaj)” and “Barbie World (with Aqua)”, which marked the biggest female hip-hop debut of 2023 and broke Whitney Houston's 31-year record for biggest jump to #1 in Billboard Rhythmic radio history.

Further aligning herself with her music idols, Ice recently showed up on a remix of Taylor Swift’s track “Karma”, which reached number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, and then Ice performed live alongside the icon at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

All these back-to-back hits – which have all reached the Top 10 of the Billboard charts – have made Ice Spice, the artist with the most Hot 100 Top 5 singles in 2023. This meteoric rise is actually as organic as they come, as the fan-dubbed ‘Princess Diana’ connects with her audience, dismisses noise, stays the boss of her own destiny and continues to focus on her songwriting and manifestations.

Not only has Ice Spice made waves on the charts, but she has also broken records on socials. Last month, it was announced that she achieved the biggest streaming debut for a female rapper on Spotify. The Bronx rapper surpassed a record previously held by Nicki Minaj. "Karma," on Taylor Swift's deluxe album, garnered an impressive 5.036 million streams in its first day. This propelled it to No. 5 on the global Spotify chart. This is the biggest streaming debut for a woman rapper in global Spotify history for her “Karma” collaboration with Taylor Swift. 

This success should come as no surprise, as Ice Spice’s debut EP “Like..?” (10K Projects/Capitol) boasts nearly 2.5 Billion combined global streams and is packed with viral hits that earned universal acclaim and spots on countless “Best Song of the Year” lists from the likes of  The New York Times, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Billboard, NPR and The Washington Post among others.

These accomplishments have put Ice on the cover of Billboard’s 40 Under 40 Issue, Teen Vogue and Paper Magazine, and the aforementioned Variety and LA Times. Critics and fans alike love her funny bad-ass lyrics, her deep voice and her laissez fair delivery.

Last year saw Ice Spice establish herself as one of the most notable names in the rap game. The New Year’s, 2000, baby came out of 2022 as TikTok’s #1 Emerging Artist of the Year, Vevo’s 2023 DSCVR Artist to Watch, Shazam’s Top 2023 Artist Prediction, Billboard’s Hip Hop Rookie of the month and rounded out 2022 as BET’s Amplified Artist of the month. 

Ice Spice's road to stardom accelerated with "Munch," but she's been buzzing in NYC for a long time. At age seven she was writing poetry and freestyling, and from there she first gained attention with "No Clarity," a bite-sized banger that decries the lack of communication in a relationship, and the soul-sampling "Name Of Love," which Ebro featured as his "discovery of the day" on Apple Music Radio.

﻿This Fall, catch her on the Scarlet Tour with Doja Cat. As the past year has been monumental for Ice, she revealed to Variety that she has no place to slow down anytime soon.



