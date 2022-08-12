Ian Flanigan To Release Debut Album 'Strong' in September

Country music singer/songwriter and The Voice Season 19 finalist Ian Flanigan will release his upcoming debut album 'Strong' on September 2. Flanigan delivers a combination of sweet and upbeat tunes along with powerful soulful tracks that will leave every listener begging for more.

He has consistently released fan favorite singles such as "Grow Up" featuring Blake Shelton, "Under A Southern Sky," and "Last Name On It," showing not only his versatility as a singer but as a songwriter as well. Flanigan has been featured by Fox News Digital, Cowboys & Indians, Music Mayhem, American Songwriter, Sounds Like Nashville, and more!

"For me, strength has always come from the support of the folks I hold dear," shares Flanigan. "I made this record to feel like stepping out of the loud and busy world after a hard day's work, taking off your boots and having a seat with my loving family in the living room. My family would love for you to be our guest to enjoy this ride with us."

Flanigan recently made his debut CMA Fest performance on the Maui Jim Reverb Stage, performing fan-favorite original music, and has been traveling the United States performing shows as well as an extensive radio tour. As part of the album release, fans can not only order the album digitally but can also purchase a limited edition vinyl record here.

For the last decade, troubadour Ian Flanigan has toured his whiskey-soaked voice and evocative lyrics across America, with a country sound reminiscent of Joe Cocker and Chris Stapleton. In 2020, Flanigan was a celebrated finalist on NBC's The Voice, finishing third as the representative from Team Blake.

The country music world has since tapped him as an up-and-coming artist to watch. Flanigan has since then, continued to tour as direct support to Trace Adkins and Chris Janson, he has released his debut single, "Grow Up" featuring Blake Shelton (over 3 million streams), he represents Taylor Guitars, KICKER AUDIO, Denon, and Picklejar, gains exposure as a Reviver Publishing writer in Nashville, and his debut album 'Strong' will be available September 2 on Reviver Records.

