Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ian Flanigan To Release Debut Album 'Strong' in September

Ian Flanigan To Release Debut Album 'Strong' in September

The album will be released on September 2.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 01, 2022  

Country music singer/songwriter and The Voice Season 19 finalist Ian Flanigan will release his upcoming debut album 'Strong' on September 2. Flanigan delivers a combination of sweet and upbeat tunes along with powerful soulful tracks that will leave every listener begging for more.

He has consistently released fan favorite singles such as "Grow Up" featuring Blake Shelton, "Under A Southern Sky," and "Last Name On It," showing not only his versatility as a singer but as a songwriter as well. Flanigan has been featured by Fox News Digital, Cowboys & Indians, Music Mayhem, American Songwriter, Sounds Like Nashville, and more!

"For me, strength has always come from the support of the folks I hold dear," shares Flanigan. "I made this record to feel like stepping out of the loud and busy world after a hard day's work, taking off your boots and having a seat with my loving family in the living room. My family would love for you to be our guest to enjoy this ride with us."

Flanigan recently made his debut CMA Fest performance on the Maui Jim Reverb Stage, performing fan-favorite original music, and has been traveling the United States performing shows as well as an extensive radio tour. As part of the album release, fans can not only order the album digitally but can also purchase a limited edition vinyl record here.

For the last decade, troubadour Ian Flanigan has toured his whiskey-soaked voice and evocative lyrics across America, with a country sound reminiscent of Joe Cocker and Chris Stapleton. In 2020, Flanigan was a celebrated finalist on NBC's The Voice, finishing third as the representative from Team Blake.

The country music world has since tapped him as an up-and-coming artist to watch. Flanigan has since then, continued to tour as direct support to Trace Adkins and Chris Janson, he has released his debut single, "Grow Up" featuring Blake Shelton (over 3 million streams), he represents Taylor Guitars, KICKER AUDIO, Denon, and Picklejar, gains exposure as a Reviver Publishing writer in Nashville, and his debut album 'Strong' will be available September 2 on Reviver Records.

Watch the new lyric video here:




From This Author - Michael Major


Kelsey Waldon Releases New Album 'No Regular Dog'
August 12, 2022

Produced by Shooter Jennings (Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker) and recorded at Los Angeles’ Dave’s Room Studio, No Regular Dog is rooted in deep self-reflection and features Waldon’s most personal songwriting to date. With these eleven songs, including “Season’s Ending,” a tribute to Waldon’s mentor John Prine.
David Guetta & Benny Benassi Share 'Satisfaction (2022)'
August 12, 2022

The newest rendition of ‘Satisfaction’ celebrates the storied original release with a fresh dose of energy, borrowing influences from the surging sounds of David Guetta’s Future Rave while still paying homage to the instantly recognisable and equally undeniable synth hook of Benassi’s 2002 original.
Vikina 'the Queen' of Latin EDM Releases 'Bad Girls'
August 12, 2022

From stardom, VIKINA shines like the most dazzling of diamonds. Since making her debut at a young age, the Miami-born artist of Ecuadorian-Cuban Latin heritage has continued to earn the respect of her fans around the world becoming the latest sensation in Latin EDM music with the unconditional support of her record label Mr. 305 Records.
VIDEO: Moreish Idols Share Video For 'W.A.M.'
August 12, 2022

London's Moreish Idols arrived this year with the absurdist smarts of 'Speedboat' and the contorted punk-funk of 'Hangar', their debut singles for tastemakers Speedy Wunderground. Following widespread support across the pair, the band has now released their debut EP for the label, Float, with four tracks. Watch the new music video now!
Ian Flanigan To Release Debut Album 'Strong' in September
August 12, 2022

Country music singer/songwriter and The Voice Season 19 finalist Ian Flanigan will release his upcoming debut album. He has consistently released fan favorite singles such as “Grow Up” featuring Blake Shelton, “Under A Southern Sky,” and “Last Name On It,” showing not only his versatility as a singer but as a songwriter as well.