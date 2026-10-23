Ian Asher Remixes Nelly Furtado's All Good Things (Come to AN END)

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Nelly Furtado's 'All Good Things (Come To An End)' takes on fresh club energy with a new remix from producer and DJ Ian Asher, available across streaming platforms now.

On his remix, Asher pushes up the tempo with speed house production and fluttering synths, transforming the reflective Loose favorite into a euphoric pop-dance track. Combining Furtado's pitched up vocals with ear candy production, Asher brings a new pulse to the track in 2026.

'Getting to remix 'All Good Things (Come to an End)' is a dream come true,' says Ian Asher. 'Nelly Furtado is one of my favorite vocalists of all time, so knowing she loves what I did with such a classic record is an incredible honor.'

The release follows September's Loose 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition, which celebrated Furtado's landmark third studio album with previously unreleased music, rare session recordings, and new interpretations of fan favorites. The expanded collection includes 'All Good Things (Come To An End) (MIDLIFE Version)' featuring Adam Tendler and 'All Good Things (Come To An End) (2006 SECRET DEMO VERSION).' Asher's remix offers another fresh perspective on the song as the album's anniversary celebration continues.

Originally released on June 7, 2006, Loose marked a defining creative evolution for Furtado. Produced alongside Timbaland, the album brought together pop, R&B, electronic, and Latin influences, featuring global hits including 'Promiscuous,' 'Maneater,' and 'Say It Right.' It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide, and earned 3x Platinum certification in the United States.

Asher has turned sustained viral momentum into a global career in electronic music, building an audience of 16 million monthly listeners on Spotify, 7 million followers on TikTok, and 1.4 million followers on Instagram. His new remix brings that momentum to one of Furtado's most recognizable songs, introducing its emotional resonance to a new generation of dance music listeners.





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