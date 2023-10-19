ISMAY Announces Their Second Album 'DESERT PAVEMENT'

ISMAY will release a new album entitled Desert Pavement, out January 26, 2024.

By: Oct. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 1 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Music Review: Singer Sings A Sexy, Slinky, Slithery Single With Natalie Douglas' New Relea Photo 2 Natalie Douglas Fans Can TRUST Her New Single To Entertain
Video: Madonna Performs 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' From EVITA on New Tour Photo 3 Video: Madonna Performs 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' From EVITA on New Tour
Lovejoy Premieres New Single 'Normal People Things' Photo 4 Lovejoy Premieres New Single 'Normal People Things'

ISMAY Announces Their Second Album 'DESERT PAVEMENT'

Songwriter/storyteller/farmer ISMAY will release a new album entitled Desert Pavement, out January 26, 2024.

Desert Pavement is a collection of transcendent American roots songs, full of folky textures and alt-country stylings that invokes a variety of traditional and contemporary sounds. Desert Pavement follows ISMAY's critically acclaimed 2020 debut Songs of Sonoma Mountain and continues their lyrical exploration of life spent on the land.

ISMAY is Avery Hellman, a Bay Area native who creates rich, atmospheric songs that are heavily influenced by the California ranch where they worked in their 20s. On the sparse track “The Golden Palomino,” Hellman shares the tale of a miraculous moment with a horse while feeding animals in the pasture.

Hellman grew up attending Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, the music festival launched by their grandfather, Warren Hellman, and incorporated the melting pot of sounds that is California into their being. Desert Pavement evokes the landscapes of rural land and days of yore. "Shearer & the Darby Ram," the album's opening track, is a modern-day folk tale, blending acoustic guitars with an imaginative storyline about a larger-than-life ram whose wool changes a family's fortune.

"Stranger in the Barn" is a narrative about a family who discovers a drifter sleeping in the sheep barn. Rather than run him off, the family embraces the newcomer like one of their own. "The Dove, The Shrew, & The Raccoon" blends genres, layering American folk with south-of-the-border rhythms, while "Streaming Family" — a song about modern technology's impact on our daily lives — pits traditional instrumentation against a contemporary message.

Desert Pavement was recorded in Asheville, NC at Echo Mountain Recording with producer Andrew Marlin of Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange). Marlin also contributes on piano, acoustic guitar, mandolin and backing vocals. They captured the songs in a series of live takes in five days.

Hellman says, "The whole band played together, all at once, and I tracked my vocals live. A big part of the live recording process is embracing the imperfections of a performance, and Desert Pavement sounds real and raw to me."

ISMAY has a number of performances in the works, including a set at the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering in Elko, Nevada on January 29th.  Additional tour dates will be announced shortly.

ISMAY 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

November 4 - Seattle, WA - Freakout Festival
January 28 – Mill Valley, CA – Sweetwater Mill Valley
January 29 – Elko, Nevada – National Cowboy Poetry Gathering
February 9 – Ojai, CA – Deer Lodge with Kelly McFarling
February 10 – Big Sur, CA – Fernwood Resort with Kelly McFarling
February 21-25 – Kansas City, MO – Folk Alliance International official showcase artis



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Aftershock & GoldenSky Country Music Festival Brings 220,000 to Sacramento Photo
Aftershock & GoldenSky Country Music Festival Brings 220,000 to Sacramento

Aftershock & GoldenSky Country Music Festival welcomed over 220,000 people for two massive back-to-back music weekends in Sacramento. Aftershock's sold-out crowd topped 160,000 music fans, retaining its title as the West Coast's biggest rock festival.

2
Unreleased Torn Boys Album 1983 Set For Early 2024 Release Photo
Unreleased Torn Boys Album '1983' Set For Early 2024 Release

INDEPENDENT PROJECT RECORDS announces the first-ever release from TORN BOYS, featuring members of Shiva Burlesque, Gary Young’s Hospital, and Grant Lee Buffalo. The comprehensive archival post-punk release will be available on digital, CD, and vinyl formats with a bonus DVD. Debut single and video for 'See Through My Eyes' out tomorrow.

3
RiTcH Unveils Infectious & Energetic Big Dream Photo
RiTcH Unveils Infectious & Energetic 'Big Dream'

RiTcH unveils 'Big Dream,' a captivating single that explores a doomed relationship and exposes superficial motives. With immersive music and introspective lyrics, RiTcH pushes the boundaries of traditional music consumption.

4
Chloe Star Releases New Single Fool Produced By Kevin Thrasher Photo
Chloe Star Releases New Single 'Fool' Produced By Kevin Thrasher

Indigenous/Persian Pop-Punk/Hip-Hop Artist CHLOE STAR releases new single 'Fool' produced by Kevin Thrasher (Gwen Stefani, Blink 182). Check out the latest release from this unique artist blending genres.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Ticket Central DAPHNE
THE COTTAGE
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD