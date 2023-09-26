ISLA RICO Announce New EP 'Eternal Optimist'

Their new EP will be out 3 November.

By: Sep. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique' Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates Photo 1 Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique'
Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam' Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension'
Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet' Photo 3 Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet'
Listen: Hear Steve Martin Sing an ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Song by Benj Pasek, Justin Photo 4 Listen: Steve Martin Sings ONLY MURDERS Song By Pasek, Paul, Shaiman & Wittman

ISLA RICO Announce New EP 'Eternal Optimist'

Dynamic indie-pop trio - ISLA RICO - have announced their debut EP ‘Eternal Optimist’ (out 3 November), and today share the vibrant, vibey lead single: “Maliblues”.

A fluid indie-electro cut that sees atmospheric instrumentation surfing upon wavy melodies and buoyant beats, “Maliblues” lands as the first track to be taken from the new EP.

Fusing hazy, heady rhythms with vivid lyricism, the track’s animated approach to storytelling unfurls like fragmented memories returning the morning after the night before. Speaking about “Maliblues”, Isla Rico say:

“”Maliblues” is all about wanting to relax and not keep up with the chase but ultimately losing that battle and ending up consumed by the night and all that goes with it... this song is that journey of being driven into the spirit of ‘nightlife’ in your early years.”

Pushing the limits of indie music through a shared love of pop, Isla Rico first formed in a homemade tiki bar in Manchester. Bringing a unique mix of imagination combined with a contagious, carefree attitude to their music, the trio aim to transport listeners from their real lives toward a brighter place filled with good tunes and great vibes.

Priding themselves on their live show and compelling stage presence, the three-piece turn up the heat in front of a live audience and bring arena-esque shows to every performance. Following a fun-filled summer packed with festivals including The Great Escape and Y Not?, 2023 is shaping up to be quite a year for the trio.

With their new EP ‘Eternal Optimist’ set to land on 3 November 2023, Isla Rico will also be playing a handful of live shows in Manchester this October. Find dates and details below.

ISLA RICO - TOUR DATES

11 Oct - 33 Oldham Street (supporting Small Talk) - TICKETS
25 Oct - Deaf Institute (supporting George Lawson) - TICKETS



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Lil Lotus Announces New Album Nosebleeder Photo
Lil Lotus Announces New Album 'Nosebleeder'

Lil Lotus officially announces his sophomore album ‘Nosebleeder’. Produced by Matt Malpass (Blink 182, Travis Barker, MGK, nothing,nowhere.) and Mike Pepe (Taking Back Sunday, Charlotte Sands), the follow up to his debut record ERRØR BØY (2021, Epitaph) finds Lotus fully embracing his role as a pioneer of a new generation of pop-punk.

2
Billie Marten Embarking On North American Tour Next Month Photo
Billie Marten Embarking On North American Tour Next Month

Billie Marten will embark on a North American tour with Half Moon Run, beginning October 24. Next month’s tour comes on the heels of Billie Marten’s headline summer tour this past June. With over 5,000 tickets sold, Billie delighted sold out audiences in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Vancouver, Salt Lake City, Denver, Toronto, and New York.

3
CMA Announces Expansive Changes to Its CMA Touring Awards Honors Photo
CMA Announces Expansive Changes to Its CMA Touring Awards Honors

New this year, the 2023 CMA Touring Awards will add five categories to its current 15 categories. CMA members will soon have the opportunity to vote for Crew, Backline Technician, Stage Manager, Support Services Company, and Unsung Hero of the Year. Additionally, a CMA Touring Lifetime Achievement Award is determined each year.

4
Próxima Parada Announce Final Three Shows of Their Next Stop Tour Photo
Próxima Parada Announce Final Three Shows of Their 'Next Stop Tour'

Próxima Parada means ‘next stop’ in Spanish and Portuguese. As college students in San Luis Obispo, California taking the bus to school, at every stop they’d hear, “Now approaching, próxima parada…” 100 times a day. The name is an invitation to the present moment, a reminder to not be too focused on the destination.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: L.A. Edwards Premieres Music Video for 'Peace Be With You'Video: L.A. Edwards Premieres Music Video for 'Peace Be With You'
Video: Watch the Sneak Peek of THE EXORCIST: BELIEVERVideo: Watch the Sneak Peek of THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Sets Spectacular Two-Night FinaleAMERICA'S GOT TALENT Sets Spectacular Two-Night Finale
Exclusive: Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell & More Join Broadway Inspirational Voices' Annual EventExclusive: Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell & More Join Broadway Inspirational Voices' Annual Event

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HERE LIES LOVE
THE COTTAGE