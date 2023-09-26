ISLA RICO Announce New EP 'Eternal Optimist'

Dynamic indie-pop trio - ISLA RICO - have announced their debut EP ‘Eternal Optimist’ (out 3 November), and today share the vibrant, vibey lead single: “Maliblues”.

A fluid indie-electro cut that sees atmospheric instrumentation surfing upon wavy melodies and buoyant beats, “Maliblues” lands as the first track to be taken from the new EP.

Fusing hazy, heady rhythms with vivid lyricism, the track’s animated approach to storytelling unfurls like fragmented memories returning the morning after the night before. Speaking about “Maliblues”, Isla Rico say:

“”Maliblues” is all about wanting to relax and not keep up with the chase but ultimately losing that battle and ending up consumed by the night and all that goes with it... this song is that journey of being driven into the spirit of ‘nightlife’ in your early years.”

Pushing the limits of indie music through a shared love of pop, Isla Rico first formed in a homemade tiki bar in Manchester. Bringing a unique mix of imagination combined with a contagious, carefree attitude to their music, the trio aim to transport listeners from their real lives toward a brighter place filled with good tunes and great vibes.

Priding themselves on their live show and compelling stage presence, the three-piece turn up the heat in front of a live audience and bring arena-esque shows to every performance. Following a fun-filled summer packed with festivals including The Great Escape and Y Not?, 2023 is shaping up to be quite a year for the trio.

With their new EP ‘Eternal Optimist’ set to land on 3 November 2023, Isla Rico will also be playing a handful of live shows in Manchester this October. Find dates and details below.

ISLA RICO - TOUR DATES

11 Oct - 33 Oldham Street (supporting Small Talk) - TICKETS

25 Oct - Deaf Institute (supporting George Lawson) - TICKETS