IRONTOM Makes Friday The 13th Even More Hexed With 'GEL Pt.1'

Los Angeles' IRONTOM pull back the veil on their new album GEL pt.1. IRONTOM exists to be critical of the whole world and everything wrong with it, while simultaneously acknowledging that that includes them. They want to watch the world burn while they pee on the fire. And in seven songs that reach across the rock genre, they defiantly do just that – Stream GEL pt.1 / Order on CD and vinyl.

The band explains that “'Gel' is like opening your front door to realize you are at the top of Mount Everest but it's in the center of Hollywood and your only way out is to shoot down a water slide where you witness golden and crusty characters of the self-obsessed and overstimulated. You encounter exquisite pranks and divine disasters. This is only the beginning.”

With the album opener “Common Chaos,” the throttle is smashed into high gear and jammed there for the rest of the record. Countless characters battling their own self-absorbed tendencies and the fear of becoming the summation of the chemicals they consume are introduced across the following tracks. Closing with “Stick Figure Attack,” a more down tempo offering, IRONTOM leaves listeners on a cliffhanger of sleep deprived paranoia.

On the creation of the album, IRONTOM shares, “This is the first time we've followed our hearts as closely as possible. We put one million percent of our love and care into making this record. Through this process, our connections as friends and brothers have strengthened greatly. As a band we continually lead with love, light, trusting our instincts - while also surrendering to the desires of this record's spirit. Behind every joke is a truth and behind every truth is a joke.”

Along with the album comes the official video for “Narcissist,” directed by Max Harper with creative direction by Amalia Irons. The ominous cast of characters from the band's recent videos join forces again for more perfectly coordinated nonsense that will leave you wondering “what did I just subject myself to?”

Next week, IRONTOM will host their album release show in their hedonistic hometown of Los Angeles at Moroccan Lounge on October 19. Closely following, they will head to Latin America for a tour with the Red Hot Chili Peppers. All tour info can be found here and below.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

10/19 – Los Angeles, CA – Moroccan Lounge (album release show)

10/31 - San Jose, Costa Rica - Estadio Nacional #

11/4 - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - Estádio Engenhão Nilton #

11/7 - Brasilia, Brazil - Arena BSB Mané Garrincha #

11/10 - São Paulo, Brazil - Estádio Do Morumbi #

11/13 - Curitiba, Brazil - Estádio Couto Pereira #

11/16 - Porto Alegre, Brazil - Arena Do Grêmio #

11/19 - Santiago, Chile - Movistar Arena #

11/21 - Santiago, Chile - Movistar Arena #

11/24 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Estadio River Plate #

11/26 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Estadio River Plate #

# Supporting Red Hot Chili Peppers

Leading up to the album, we had the self-aware nihilistic fantasy “Con Artist,” the brainwashing “Common Chaos,” and the ego trip fueled by delusions of grandeur that is “Super//Star”. Each song's official video wove together a materialistic world filled with glutinous Easter Bunnies, alternate versions of Jeff Bezos, and hallucinatory romps through the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Sir Elton John praised the absurdity of "Con Artist" on his Apple Music Rocket Hour show. IRONTOM was also invited by the Red Hot Chili Peppers to take over their SiriusXM channel and in a few weeks, the bands will tour together in Latin America.

ABOUT IRONTOM

It's hard to know the true origin story of IRONTOM as many different stories have circulated the internet for some time. The band is fronted by Zach Irons and Harry Hayes, who allegedly claim to be fraternal twins separated at birth. Through the help of ancestry.com and 23andMe, they were reunited when they were both 19 years old to form the band in Malibu, California, along with drummer Dylan Williams.

Cutting their teeth playing together during a six-month residency gig they had on a small stage at Six Flags Magic Mountain next to Viper, they found their way into a sound that combines arty post-punk and prog influences with psychedelic flourishes and funk-rock grooves. They lean into the eccentric, satirically commenting on the screwed-up society they know they negatively contribute to themselves.

Acknowledging that childhood is the place to look back to for the root of musical influence, Irons grew up in a very creative household headed by former Red Hot Chili Peppers and Pearl Jam drummer Jack Irons. Less inspiringly, Williams' eighth cousin is George W. Bush.

Weaving each release into the last, IRONTOM has unveiled their new album GEL pt.1. The journey will be unsettling, madcap and uninhibited fun. But full disclaimer; everything that you learn about the band that feels absurd or sensationalized, may very well be the truth.

photo by Amalia Irons