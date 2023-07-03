INNA and Gamuel Sori Release New Single 'Party Songs'

The song was written by Rollo, who previously worked with names such as BTS, Galantis and Ava Max, along with IRAIDA, Achi and INNA.

By: Jul. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month Photo 1 Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month
Music Review: Jeremy Jordan Shows No MERCY With His New Hard Rock Album With AGE OF MADNES Photo 2 AGE OF MADNESS Releases First Album MERCY
Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium Photo 3 Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium
Music Review: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Sounds Good, Sounds Good Photo 4 NEW YORK, NEW YORK A Cast Album Done Right

INNA and Gamuel Sori Release New Single 'Party Songs'

Gamuel Sori, the Italian DJ that brings the fresh air in Dance Music, and INNA, the superstar with the magnetic aura, meet to cheer us up with their first collaboration. ‘Party Songs’ is the tune that will get you out of any blue mood and remind you that life deserves the best moving soundtrack. The song was written by Rollo, who previously worked with names such as BTS, Galantis and Ava Max, along with IRAIDA, Achi and INNA. The production was handled by Achi and Gamuel Sori.

Gamuel Sori is an Italian DJ and producer making waves in the Dance music scene. He has performed at some of Italy's top clubs, captivating audiences with his unique blend of beats and sounds. Gamuel's music style is a diverse fusion of genres, which he infuses with his signature style, creating an electrifying and unforgettable experience for his listeners. His music has been released on labels such as Spinnin' Records, Musical Freedom, and Sony Music, and has gained recognition from industry professionals.

With an impressive string of hits, numerous awards under her trendy belt, and concerts worldwide, INNA is truly a fierce musical phenomenon. One of the most exciting voices in the Dance world, the Romanian artist has blazed through the global charts with hits like ‘Hot’, ‘Sun Is Up’ or ‘Déjà vu’, reaching the top slots in dozens of countries, from Romania to Japan, Mexico, Turkey, Argentina, Spain, Finland, Poland, and the US.

She has collaborated with lots of top artists like Pitbull, Flo Rida, Daddy Yankee, Timmy Trumpet, J Balvin, Yandel, Sofi Tukker, and Sean Paul for the song ‘Up’, which has become an international sensation. With looks and dance moves that match her musical talent, INNA has won multiple MTV Europe Awards, Romanian Music Awards and RRA Awards and, in 2012,  became the first and only European female artist to reach 1 billion YouTube views.

Moreover, in 2022, she crossed a new threshold: 10 billion views and streams. 2023 began in full force for INNA, delighting her fans with a brand-new collaboration with international artists Dhurata Dora and Stefflon Don for ‘Yummy’, along with releasing this year's edition of the Dance Queen's House album. The album is called ‘Just Dance’ and follows a new and ambitious direction.

“This song is an anthem to all those guys that went through the teenage years in the golden years of EDM and dance music with Avicii, The Chainsmokers, the ones that influenced our music. ‘Party Songs’ is a banger that sums up all those good vibes. It was a pleasure to work with INNA for this one, she is truly a superstar.”  Gamuel Sori

“This summer is getting hotter! ‘Party Songs’ is out and I’m sure you’ll have a lot of fun listening to it! Gogogo, Gamuel! Enjoy it, party people!”  INNA

‘Party Songs’ is the result of a collaboration between Global Records, the number 1 independent label in CEE and Phrased Differently, whose authors have contributed to hits from Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Calvin Harris, Ariana Grande, David Guetta and BTS. The song represents the first release of the collaboration distributed by Believe Germany.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Ringo Starr Celebrates His Birthday With His Annual Campaign Photo
Ringo Starr Celebrates His Birthday With His Annual Campaign

This July 7, 2023 Ringo Starr and his wife Barbara Starkey will be joined on his birthday by family and friends, including Joe and Marjorie Walsh, All Starrs (past and present) Edgar Winter and Gregg Bissonette, Sheila E, Richard Marx, Jim Keltner as well as friends Benmont Tench, Mike Campbell, Ed Begley Jr, Diane Warren, Roy Orbison Jr and more.

2
Grave Secrets Release New Single Mood Ring Produced By Alex Estrada Photo
Grave Secrets Release New Single 'Mood Ring' Produced By Alex Estrada

The 4-piece band seamlessly melds melodic punk & hardcore influences. Every member is a profound lover of nostalgic sounds with a modern touch. Grave Secrets works exclusively works with Alex Estrada (Joyce Manor & Touche Amore) at his Pale Moon Ranch studio. Wiretap Records will release the band's upcoming album later this year.

3
Keith Emerson To Launch Variations 20 CD Box Set Photo
Keith Emerson To Launch 'Variations' 20 CD Box Set

Presented in a special 10 x 10 inch box, the 20 CDs are accompanied by sleeve notes writ-ten by Jerry Ewing, Editor of PROG Magazine.  Ewing casts a magnifying glass over the immense Emerson catalogue and speaks with many of his collaborators to deliver a fasci-nating history of the man behind the keyboard.

4
Jordan Davis Earns Multi-Week #1 With Sixth Career Chart-Topping Hit Photo
Jordan Davis Earns Multi-Week #1 With Sixth Career Chart-Topping Hit

Written by Davis with Greylan James, Chase McGill and Josh Osborne, “Next Thing You Know” earns Davis a second week at #1 and his third consecutive multi-week #1 off of his GOLD-certified sophomore album, Bluebird Days.  His previous two singles from Bluebird Days – “What My World Spins Around” and “Buy Dirt” ft. Luke Bryan.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Maggot Heart to Release New Album 'HUNGER' in SeptemberMaggot Heart to Release New Album 'HUNGER' in September
Photos: Inside the FOUNDATION Season Two Premiere at Regent Street Cinema in LondonPhotos: Inside the FOUNDATION Season Two Premiere at Regent Street Cinema in London
The Darkness Announce 'Permission To Land' UK & Ireland Headline TourThe Darkness Announce 'Permission To Land' UK & Ireland Headline Tour
Alex Nicol Releases New Single 'Hollywood'Alex Nicol Releases New Single 'Hollywood'

Videos

Video: Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video Video Video: Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video
Experience Kesha's 'GAG ORDER' Songs From Outer Space: Watch the Acoustic Performance Video
Experience Kesha's 'GAG ORDER' Songs From Outer Space: Watch the Acoustic Performance
Watch Carly Rae Jepsen Perform 'Shy Boy' at Glastonbury Video
Watch Carly Rae Jepsen Perform 'Shy Boy' at Glastonbury
Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer Video
Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
LEOPOLDSTADT
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
THE BOOK OF MORMON