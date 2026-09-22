IMMERSION to Play U.S. West Coast Dates; WHAT IS LOST WILL RETURN Out Now

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Immersion — the electro duo of Colin Newman from Wire and Malka Spigel from Minimal Compact — has announced U.S. West Coast tour dates in support of their new album What Is Lost Will Return, out now on their own label, swim~.

The West Coast run includes shows in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, and San Diego. The shows follow the band's upcoming fall UK/EU tour, which will see them playing their biggest venues to date. Tickets for the U.S. shows will be on sale Friday, September 25 at 10 am Pacific Time.

In addition, Malka & Colin will take over the airwaves at KCRW throughout October, hosting a weekly edition of their celebrated radio show 'Swimming In Sound' every Thursday beginning October 1.

At its core, What Is Lost Will Return is a hopeful meditation on humanity, diversity, and the possibility of working together. The album features the singles 'We Don't Need Your Validation,' 'Megafauna,' and 'What Is Lost Will Return,' each accompanied by a band-made music video, and has earned praise from The Big Takeover, Bandcamp, CREEM, FLOOD Magazine, Magnet Magazine, Music Connection, SPIN, and more.

As Colin Newman and Malka Spigel explain: 'Humanity will not survive unless it can recognise that diversity is in our nature and we learn to work together. In spite of this we are hopeful that intelligence exists and take a positive view.'

What Is Lost Will Return is Immersion's second 'pure' release in as many years, following 2025's WTF??. The title reflects the realization that there are only so many times you can say 'What The F*ck??' before looking beyond the immediate chaos to consider what endures. For Newman and Spigel, the album ultimately inhabits a space between opposing emotions: 'The emotion we feel the album invokes is a poignant mixture of joy and melancholy.'

Recorded in a flash of inspiration, the instant karma of the album's short gestation captures a creative moment. It comes armed with killer hooks and a fascination with the future that pushes the duo's musical hallmarks into new spaces without losing their knack for impeccable minimalism. This is underlined by the twin vocals, which create cool contrasts, swirling between Malka's dreamy chorus sections and Colin's sardonic semi-spoken lyrics that pull you into their world of observations and sketches. Deeply intelligent, this is a multi-layered album of lyrical ideas and textures that demands to be heard.

What Is Lost Will Return is an album of grooves, hypnotic repetition, intoxicating melody, unexpected delights, and observational snapshots of a world gone mad. Wry and detached, Immersion's lyrics capture the chaos of the present while their shape-shifting minimalist grooves offer a sense of lyrical hope and joyful creation. Threaded throughout is a fascination with new sounds and textures, bending pop into unexpected shapes. It's an underground gem that feels entirely of the moment, an album that draws on the duo's past while refusing to live in it.

More About Immersion

Immersion are Malka Spigel and Colin Newman, best known for their work with Minimal Compact and Wire. The project emerged in the early 1990s and has always prided itself on a diversity in approach and an ability to be both self-contained and a vehicle for collaboration. 1999's Low Impact, 2018's Sleepless and 2025's WTF?? cover very different aesthetics. Recent years have also seen Immersion collaborating with the likes of Tarwater, Laetitia Sadier, Ulrich Schnauss, Scanner, Thor Harris, Cubzoa and SUSS in their ongoing Nanocluster series of events and albums. The collaboration with SUSS took the form of a month-long US tour in March / April 2025 as well as the album.

The couple also have a weekly music radio show called Swimming In Sound and play in the band Githead, alongside Robin Rimbaud (Scanner) and Max Franken.

Immersion Tour Dates

September 25 - Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle - A LIFE WITHOUT PUNK (talk only, no performance)

September 26 - Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater - A LIFE WITHOUT PUNK (talk only, no performance)

September 28 - Leipzig, DE @ Felsenkeller - A LIFE WITHOUT PUNK (talk only, no performance)

October 3 - Rome, IT @ MarteLab Festival

October 9 - Lorient, FR @ Pit Dog

November 4 - Stoke, UK @ Artisan Tap

November 5 - Hull, UK @ Adelphi

November 6 - Leicester, UK @ The Firebug

November 14 - Haarlem, NL @ Patronaat

November 15 - Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje

November 16 - Den Haag, NL @ Paard van Troje

January 12 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

January 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

January 14 - San Francisco, CA @ Gray Area

January 16 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

January 17 - Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern

What Is Lost Will Return Tracklist

01. Nephology

02. Breaking Free, Diversity, Evolution

03. We Don't Need Your Validation

04. Megafauna

05. What Is Lost Will Return

06. Childsplay

07. Radio signals

08. Frequencies & Echoes

Photo Credit: courtesy of the artists



Photo Credit: courtesy of the artists

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