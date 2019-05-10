ILOVEMAKONNEN to Release 'M3' on 6/21

GRAMMY®-nominated multi-platinum singer, rapper, and musical maverick ILOVEMAKONNEN has announced his new EP M3, set for release on June 21, 2019 on Warner Bros. Records.

The EP is his first official body of work in almost three years, and he describes it as "an intro into my life after 2017." M3 is available for preorder now and includes the previously released "Spendin (feat. Gucci Mane)" as well as new track "Drunk on Saturday," out now. "Drunk on Saturday" captures "a fun way of dealing with emotions of love lost while dancing the night away," and arrives just in time for ILOVEMAKONNEN's performance at Rolling Loud Miami tomorrow night (8:20pm on Stage 3). Preorder M3 HERE.

Since 2014, ILOVEMAKONNEN has engaged and enchanted listeners everywhere with his psychedelic musical patchwork of hip-hop, indie, and alternative. This maverick first made international waves with "Tuesday (feat. Drake)," garnering his first RIAA Platinum plaque, earning a GRAMMY® Award nomination for "Best Rap/Sung Collaboration," and racking up 155 million Spotify streams and counting. With his subsequent string of EPs and energetic anthems, including the current Top 10 hit with the late Lil Peep "I've Been Waiting (feat. Fall Out Boy)," he's solidified his status as a true artist, songwriter, and innovator, breaking with convention and blurring genre. He has become an in-demand collaborator for some of the biggest and varied names in music (Noah Cyrus, Vampire Weekend, Rick Rubin, Juice WRLD, Lil Peep and Fall Out Boy, and more) and earned widespread acclaim.





Related Articles View More Music Stories