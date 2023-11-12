ILLfest 2024 Announces Lineup, New Partnership With Disco Donnie Presents

Get ready to immerse yourself in a world where electronic music and street art collide! ILLfest has announced its return to Austin, Texas on March 9th and 10th, 2024 with the release of its exhilarating lineup. The Texas-owned and operated event, now in its 6th year, features an unforgettable fusion of music, street art, and Texas EDM culture that is praised for its ground-breaking curation and celebration of life through art and music. The ILLfest team has also announced its joint venture partnership with Disco Donnie Presents, combining ILLfest's homegrown Texas curation and artistic energy with the deeply impressive production experience of Disco Donnie Presents, elevating ILLfest to new heights.

ILLfest has earned its reputation as Austin's premier electronic music and street art festival, and 2024 is set to raise the bar even higher. With a commitment to its artistic vision for curating an unparalleled experience for festival-goers, ILLfest will feature a carefully selected lineup of top-tier artists and surreal street art installations in an atmosphere where the opportunities for creative expression are endless.

The 2024 ILLfest lineup includes some of the most exciting and sought-after acts in the electronic music scene:

Rezz • Black Tiger Sex Machine

Special guests:

Dab The Sky

Dr. Fresch presents House Records Takeover

In alphabetical order

Champagne Drip

Valentino Khan

Virtual Riot In alphabetical order

Alltalk

Bonnie x Clyde

Canabliss

Corrupt (UK)

Dj Susan

Freak On

Luca Lush

Marten Hørger

Mary Droppinz

Nostalgix

Reaper

Smoakland B2b Sippy

Space Wizard

Tape B

This stellar lineup promises to deliver an eclectic blend of musical genres, from bass-heavy rhythms and shuffle-inducing house to entrancing melodic sounds, ensuring that there's something for every music lover at ILLfest 2024.

"We're excited to announce our 6th production and newly formed partnership with Disco Donnie Presents. By joining forces, we're building something in the Texas market that will impact the lives of an even broader audience, while showing love to the art and artists that continue to form the cultures of street art and electronic music. The line up is killer, and we are about to blow everyone's mind with all the new light and visual art. Can't wait to celebrate life again with all of our ILLfest family!” said Jason Millsap, President and Founder of ILLfest

Tickets for ILLfest 2024 will go on sale on November 10th, 2023, at 10:00 AM Central Time. Don't miss your chance to be part of this incredible experience. Sign up to receive an alert when tickets go on sale and be automatically entered for a chance to win two backstage passes, granting you exclusive access to the inner workings of this exceptional festival. ILLfest is not just a music festival; it's an immersive journey into the world of electronic music and street art. Mark your calendars for March 9th and 10th, 2024, and prepare to be captivated by the extraordinary talent and creativity on display.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the official ILLfest website at Click Here.

About ILLfest:

Home-grown and independently raised, ILLfest Music & Street Art Festival stands as testament to the strength of a thriving Austin EDM scene. Each year, ILLfest exhibits over 6,000+ square feet of newly created mural art walls, and boasts over 30,000+ square feet of world-renown muralist pieces in its collection. In total, the festival has experienced five editions, each one more vibrant and artistically boundless than the last. And with each new edition, the festival's branding undergoes a complete transformation under the direction of a newly featured ILLfest muralist. Previous editions have included the internationally-recognized creative brilliance of Nicky Davis, W3reone, El Pez, Alex Solis and now Avery Fisher Elkins. After a year hiatus, ILLfest is back stronger and ever with a vision that's sure to stand the test of time. It's sixth year at The Concourse Project Festival Grounds will undeniably feature some surprises alongside the same authentic vibes its community has grown to love.

About Disco Donnie Presents:

Disco Donnie Presents (DDP) is an award-winning and recognized electronic dance music event production leader founded by veteran promoter James "Disco" Donnie Estopinal. Since the company's inception in 1994, DDP has sold over 18 million tickets producing over 18,000 live events, arena shows, and outdoor festivals in over 100 markets worldwide, including the U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Panama. Annually, DDP is responsible for organizing and promoting nearly 1,000 club events across the U.S., ranging from Portland, Columbus, Houston, Tampa, New Orleans, Dallas, and St. Louis to name only a few. DDP is is also known for producing major festivals such Lights All Night, Sunset Music Festival, Ember Shores, The Texas Eclipse, Paradise Blue, So What!?, Freaky Deaky, and the "First Festival Back," Ubbi Dubbi.