IHATEKAYE Releases Emotional New Single 'INCASE'

After tallying up over 400,000 streams on his Soundcloud, rising alt pop singer-songwriter ihatekaye has released his latest single, 'Incase' to all streaming services. Through his honest lyrics, crisp punk rock vocals, pulsing beat, and hyper pop soundscape, 'Incase' serves as a raw exploration of ihatekaye's experiences with emotionally abusive relationships and substance abuse.

"When the world around you becomes too much and your mind is in a dark place, it's really hard to pull yourself out of it. You go looking for all the wrong things to anchor you," says ihatekaye. "I want people who have gone through what I've gone through to know they aren't alone. I went through it too and there is hope. Throwing myself into my music really saved me and I'm hoping that me telling my story can help someone else."

'Incase' is equally an expression of pain and celebration, offering hope and dancing through the trials of overcoming tragedy. It gives audiences a reason to get up and dance, especially through hard times. The track, written and performed by ihatekaye and produced by Pacific, is available on all streaming platforms on February 5th.

17 year old Californian ihatekaye is a rising rockstar who successfully blends rock/alt, hyper pop, and orchestral influences into a cohesive distinctive sound while subtly paying tribute to some of his favorite emo rap artists. His sound can best be described as a strangely harmonious yet electrifying declaration of anger, pain, love, and clarity. It serves as a war cry to anyone who struggles with facing their inner darkness.

"Incase" is just the beginning of ihatekaye's emotional musical exploration. After a rough few years, this poetic artist is ready to tell his story through his impending Rich Heart Records debut, a six track visual E.P. chronicling his journey through self actualization while battling grief and addiction, overcoming mental health challenges, and, of course, freeing himself from toxic love. In telling his story, he aims to to guide others through their own struggles as well.

