IDLES Share New Single 'Grace'

As they build towards the February 16th release of their eagerly anticipated new album TANGK, the irrepressible IDLES share the new single “Grace”.

“The song came from nowhere and everything. It was a breath and a call to be held,” says Joe Talbot, “The only words or singing that came from our sessions with Nigel and I needed it, truly. All is love.” “Grace” is a relatively slowburner by IDLES' standards, as it takes the time to amplify the tension before detonating with a life-affirming crescendo.

“No god, no king, I said love is the thing,” sings Joe Talbot, delivering IDLES' new manifesto of love triumphing over nihilism with arguably his most soulful (yet still slightly menacing) vocal to date. As with the rest of the upcoming album, “Grace” was produced by Nigel Godrich (Radiohead, The Smile, Beck), Kenny Beats (Denzel Curry, Vince Staples, Benee) and the band's Mark Bowen.

Extending an explosive run of unerringly stirring albums, TANGK is this band's most ambitious and striking record yet, and is available to pre-order HERE. Set to be released via Partisan Records, it follows IDLES' 2021 album CRAWLER which led to their first two GRAMMY Award nominations.

As they began to lay the groundwork for TANGK, “Dancer” announced IDLES' return in style, a track which blended their kinetic intensity with a new-found lascivious playfulness and was further spotlighted with guest backing vocals from LCD Soundsystem duo James Murphy and Nancy Whang.

Additionally, IDLES' 2024 world tour has kept on expanding, including a newly announced North American tour. They'll kick off the first leg in Vancouver, BC at PNE Forum on May 3rd, with the second leg beginning September 14th at Asheville, NC's Rabbit Rabbit and finishing in Mexico City.

Fans who pre-order the band's upcoming album TANGK HERE will receive access to a pre-sale for tour tickets. Remaining tickets will then go on general sale from 9:00am local time on Friday, December 8th. See all tour dates below and visit Idlesband.com for more information.

TOUR DATES

FEBRUARY 2024

Feb 29 - Porto, PT @ Super Bock Arena

MARCH 2024

March 1 - Madrid, ES @ Wizinik

March 2 - Barcelona, ES @ Sant Jordi Club

March 5 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

March 7 - Paris, FR @ Zenith

March 8 - Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS

March 9 - Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena

March 11 - Prague, CZ @ SaSaZu

March 12 - Luxembourg, LU @ Rockhal

March 14 - Zurich, CH @ Halle 622

March 15 - Berlin, DE @ Max-Schmeling-Halle

March 16 - Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle

March 18 - Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

March 19 - Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen

March 21 - Cologne, DE @ Palladium

March 22 - München, DE @ Zenith

March 23 - Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle

MAY 2024 - JUST ADDED

May 03 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

May 04 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

May 07 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

May 10 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

May 11 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

May 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

May 18 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

May 21 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

May 22 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

May 23 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

JUNE 2024 - JUST ADDED

Jun 10 - Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

Jun 11 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

Jun 13 - New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

JULY 2024 - JUST ADDED

July 12 - Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Castle

July 13 - Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall

July 20 - Margate, UK @ Margate Summer Series

July 21 - Cornwall, UK @ The Wyldes

SEPTEMBER 2024 - JUST ADDED

Sep 14 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

Sep 15 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Sep 18 - Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sept 20 - Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

Sep 21 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

Sep 24 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

OCTOBER 2024 - JUST ADDED

Oct 01 - Guadalajara, MX @ Guanamor Teatro Estudio

Oct 02 - Monterrey, MX @ Showcenter Complex

Oct 04 - Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Centre

NOVEMBER 2024 - JUST ADDED

Nov 17 - Belfast, UK @ The Telegraph Building

Nov 19 - Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre

Nov 23 - Glasgow, UK @ Hydro

Nov 24 - Newcastle, UK @ City Hall

Nov 25 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

Nov 29 - London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

DECEMBER 2024 - JUST ADDED

Dec 01 - Brighton, UK @ The Brighton Centre

Dec 03 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

Dec 06 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

Dec 07 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

Photo credit: Daniel Topete