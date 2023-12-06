IDLES Share New Single 'Grace'

Their new album will be released on February 16.
As they build towards the February 16th release of their eagerly anticipated new album TANGK, the irrepressible IDLES share the new single “Grace”.
“The song came from nowhere and everything. It was a breath and a call to be held,” says Joe Talbot, “The only words or singing that came from our sessions with Nigel and I needed it, truly. All is love.” “Grace” is a relatively slowburner by IDLES' standards, as it takes the time to amplify the tension before detonating with a life-affirming crescendo.
“No god, no king, I said love is the thing,” sings Joe Talbot, delivering IDLES' new manifesto of love triumphing over nihilism with arguably his most soulful (yet still slightly menacing) vocal to date. As with the rest of the upcoming album, “Grace” was produced by Nigel Godrich (Radiohead, The Smile, Beck), Kenny Beats (Denzel Curry, Vince Staples, Benee) and the band's Mark Bowen.
Extending an explosive run of unerringly stirring albums, TANGK is this band's most ambitious and striking record yet, and is available to pre-order HERE. Set to be released via Partisan Records, it follows IDLES' 2021 album CRAWLER which led to their first two GRAMMY Award nominations.
As they began to lay the groundwork for TANGK, “Dancer” announced IDLES' return in style, a track which blended their kinetic intensity with a new-found lascivious playfulness and was further spotlighted with guest backing vocals from LCD Soundsystem duo James Murphy and Nancy Whang.
Additionally, IDLES' 2024 world tour has kept on expanding, including a newly announced North American tour. They'll kick off the first leg in Vancouver, BC at PNE Forum on May 3rd, with the second leg beginning September 14th at Asheville, NC's Rabbit Rabbit and finishing in Mexico City.
Fans who pre-order the band's upcoming album TANGK HERE will receive access to a pre-sale for tour tickets. Remaining tickets will then go on general sale from 9:00am local time on Friday, December 8th. See all tour dates below and visit Idlesband.com for more information.
FEBRUARY 2024
Feb 29 - Porto, PT @ Super Bock Arena
MARCH 2024
March 1 - Madrid, ES @ Wizinik
March 2 - Barcelona, ES @ Sant Jordi Club
March 5 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
March 7 - Paris, FR @ Zenith
March 8 - Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS
March 9 - Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena
March 11 - Prague, CZ @ SaSaZu
March 12 - Luxembourg, LU @ Rockhal
March 14 - Zurich, CH @ Halle 622
March 15 - Berlin, DE @ Max-Schmeling-Halle
March 16 - Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle
March 18 - Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
March 19 - Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen
March 21 - Cologne, DE @ Palladium
March 22 - München, DE @ Zenith
March 23 - Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle
MAY 2024 - JUST ADDED
May 03 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
May 04 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
May 07 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
May 10 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
May 11 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
May 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
May 18 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
May 21 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
May 22 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
May 23 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
JUNE 2024 - JUST ADDED
Jun 10 - Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
Jun 11 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
Jun 13 - New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
JULY 2024 - JUST ADDED
July 12 - Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Castle
July 13 - Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall
July 20 - Margate, UK @ Margate Summer Series
July 21 - Cornwall, UK @ The Wyldes
SEPTEMBER 2024 - JUST ADDED
Sep 14 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
Sep 15 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
Sep 18 - Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sept 20 - Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
Sep 21 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
Sep 24 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
OCTOBER 2024 - JUST ADDED
Oct 01 - Guadalajara, MX @ Guanamor Teatro Estudio
Oct 02 - Monterrey, MX @ Showcenter Complex
Oct 04 - Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Centre
NOVEMBER 2024 - JUST ADDED
Nov 17 - Belfast, UK @ The Telegraph Building
Nov 19 - Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre
Nov 23 - Glasgow, UK @ Hydro
Nov 24 - Newcastle, UK @ City Hall
Nov 25 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
Nov 29 - London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
DECEMBER 2024 - JUST ADDED
Dec 01 - Brighton, UK @ The Brighton Centre
Dec 03 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
Dec 06 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
Dec 07 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
Photo credit: Daniel Topete
