IDLES Announce '5 Years of Brutalism' Reissue

IDLES - Joe Talbot, Mark Bowen, Lee Kiernan, Adam Devonshire and Jon Beavis - today announce details of a brand new reissue of their seminal debut album Brutalism. Set for release on Friday 9th December via Partisan, Five Years of Brutalism will be re-issued on limited cherry-red vinyl with alternative artwork. The digital package will feature the entire set from their surprise performance from the BBC Introducing Stage at this year's Glastonbury.

Brutalism was originally self-released in March 2017, surpassing expectations to become one of the decade's most important debut albums. Beneath the surface of its aggressive, foreboding music and lyrics lies a level of confessional vulnerability and honesty that comfortably cemented it as an instant classic.

Having previously released two cult EPS, 2012's Welcome and 2015's Meat, it was Brutalism that catapulted IDLES into the spotlight. Showcasing the band's ability to summarize societal discourse with pin-point accuracy, one of the album's central themes was to highlight the role of women in singer Joe Talbot's life. Having lost his mother during the recording of the record following a long illness, it journals his experiences with grief and eventual rebuilding.

The original album artwork features a photograph of his mother alongside a sculpture created by Talbot and his father. A limited edition of 100 LPs were released in October 2017 with Talbot's mother's ashes pressed into the vinyl. Speaking further about the album, Talbot writes;

"What started as a headstone slab of indulgence and unrest became a long journey of beauty, forgiveness, and gratitude. Little did we know that it was not just a headstone but the foundations we were building, for a house full to the brim with loving human beings. Thank you so so much"

In the 5 years since Brutalism's release IDLES have gone on to achieve a number one album, sold out tours and festival headline appearances around the world. Its follow-up, Joy as an Act of Resistance, further springboarded the band and paved the way for the colossal Ultra Mono - the band's first UK No. 1 album. Last year's CRAWLER contained the buzz-saw urgency that their now global fan base had come to expect, but expanded its sound to critical acclaim with more melodic and introspective songs.

To celebrate news of Five Years of Brutalism, today the band release live audio of fan favorite "1049 Gotho", recorded at their secret morning set on the BBC Introducing stage at this year's Glastonbury Festival (where they performed the album in full).

