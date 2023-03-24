IDK Links With Rich the Kid for Unfiltered New Single '850'

Maryland auteur IDK (Ignorantly Delivering Knowledge) keeps the new music coming with his propulsive new single "850" featuring Rich The Kid. Supremely bold and confident, the track demonstrates IDK's winning brand of showmanship. It follows the blistering "Radioactive," which kicked off his 2023 campaign.

With an unnerving, high-pitched string hook and a sinister groove, "850" brings the heat from the first bar. "The watch is one, the one that came from Paris, it came with some documents," IDK spits over booming percussion. "I'm seeing you do your thing, I know, I know, but I do the opposite. 180." Dripping swag and brutal honesty, the single is another memorable addition to the 30-year-old's already-stacked discography.

"850" joins "Radioactive" as IDK's only releases this year. Throughout 2022, he dropped a series of singles that capture his range, spanning the jazzy, avant-garde, and silky smooth: "Coal," "Monsieur Dior," "Free Slime," or "Drive." The hip-hop artist also hit the road alongside Pusha-T for his It's Almost Dry tour, where IDK performed songs from Simple., his eight-track collaborative project with Grammy Award-winning DJ/producer Kaytranada.

IDK's remarkable 2022 was built on a massive 2021 - a year in which he released his sophomore LP, USEE4YOURSELF, launched his Apple Music 1 radio show, Radio Clue, and led a 10-day music business program at Harvard University in collaboration with No Label and partners NIKE, Logitech, GUESS, Brand Jordan, and Converse.

In 2022, he extended his existing partnerships and added HBCUs to further his vision for No Label Academy. In November he performed for thousands at Bison Madness, Howard University's homecoming event in partnership with Jumpman.

This April will mark a major milestone for the multi-faceted artist as he is confirmed to play Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival for the very first time. No stranger to the festival circuit, IDK's energetic and engaging live shows vibrate at the highest level. His NPR Tiny Desk performance perfectly captures the energy and heart he puts into each song.

By pushing boundaries while infectious hooks, "850" simultaneously picks up where IDK left off and hints at vast new horizons to explore in 2023.

Watch the new music video here: