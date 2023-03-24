Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
IDK Links With Rich the Kid for Unfiltered New Single '850'

IDK Links With Rich the Kid for Unfiltered New Single '850'

"850" joins “Radioactive" as IDK's only releases this year.

Mar. 24, 2023  

Maryland auteur IDK (Ignorantly Delivering Knowledge) keeps the new music coming with his propulsive new single "850" featuring Rich The Kid. Supremely bold and confident, the track demonstrates IDK's winning brand of showmanship. It follows the blistering "Radioactive," which kicked off his 2023 campaign.

With an unnerving, high-pitched string hook and a sinister groove, "850" brings the heat from the first bar. "The watch is one, the one that came from Paris, it came with some documents," IDK spits over booming percussion. "I'm seeing you do your thing, I know, I know, but I do the opposite. 180." Dripping swag and brutal honesty, the single is another memorable addition to the 30-year-old's already-stacked discography.

"850" joins "Radioactive" as IDK's only releases this year. Throughout 2022, he dropped a series of singles that capture his range, spanning the jazzy, avant-garde, and silky smooth: "Coal," "Monsieur Dior," "Free Slime," or "Drive." The hip-hop artist also hit the road alongside Pusha-T for his It's Almost Dry tour, where IDK performed songs from Simple., his eight-track collaborative project with Grammy Award-winning DJ/producer Kaytranada.

IDK's remarkable 2022 was built on a massive 2021 - a year in which he released his sophomore LP, USEE4YOURSELF, launched his Apple Music 1 radio show, Radio Clue, and led a 10-day music business program at Harvard University in collaboration with No Label and partners NIKE, Logitech, GUESS, Brand Jordan, and Converse.

In 2022, he extended his existing partnerships and added HBCUs to further his vision for No Label Academy. In November he performed for thousands at Bison Madness, Howard University's homecoming event in partnership with Jumpman.

This April will mark a major milestone for the multi-faceted artist as he is confirmed to play Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival for the very first time. No stranger to the festival circuit, IDK's energetic and engaging live shows vibrate at the highest level. His NPR Tiny Desk performance perfectly captures the energy and heart he puts into each song.

By pushing boundaries while infectious hooks, "850" simultaneously picks up where IDK left off and hints at vast new horizons to explore in 2023.

Watch the new music video here:



MILKU Releases Debut EP You Make Me Feel Beautiful Photo
MILKU Releases Debut EP 'You Make Me Feel Beautiful'
Produced by Tim Fitz and Dave Hammer, the EP is an homage to Milku’s mid-twenties - replete with embittered anxieties and magical highs, in a world that sits at a recession’s edge while spinning beneath the pandemic’s long shadow. Over five tracks, Milku presents playfully bright arrangements, sharply witted lyricism and addictive melodies/
Kenzo B Releases New Track Deadgame Photo
Kenzo B Releases New Track 'Deadgame'
Kenzo B spits bars with no apologies and continues to stake her claim as one of the most formidable rappers emerging from the burgeoning NY drill movement. Setting the stage for the moment, she teased the song with the music video, generating over 206K YouTube views thus far.
Sydney Rose Shares New Single Oat Milk Photo
Sydney Rose Shares New Single 'Oat Milk'
19-year-old singer/songwriter Sydney Rose has shared new single “Oat Milk.” Led by acoustic guitar and Sydney’s whisper-soft vocals, the ballad explores the gentle comforts of love. “Oat Milk” is available now via Public Consumption, with an accompanying visualizer streaming on Sydney’s official YouTube channel.
iann dior Releases New Single do it all Photo
iann dior Releases New Single 'do it all'
In January 2022, dior released his latest album. The record showcased his musicality, tapping into his alt-pop/rock sensibilities on tracks like “obvious,” which dior performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with Travis Barker, while still maintaining his capabilities as a rapper on trap influenced tracks like “i might” and “v12” ft. Lil Uzi Vert.

From This Author - Michael Major


Photos: First Look at Sutton Foster Hosting GREAT PERFORMANCES 50th Anniversary ConcertPhotos: First Look at Sutton Foster Hosting GREAT PERFORMANCES 50th Anniversary Concert
March 24, 2023

Two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster (Anything Goes, Music Man) hosted last night’s star-studded “Great Performances: Celebrating 50 Years of Broadway” concert at Lincoln Center. The concert also features Sara Bareilles, Corbin Bleu, Norm Lewis, Patina Miller, Chita Rivera, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and more. Check out photos of Foster hosting now!
Video: Keke Palmer Releases New Short Film 'Big Boss' on Amazon MusicVideo: Keke Palmer Releases New Short Film 'Big Boss' on Amazon Music
March 24, 2023

In Big Boss, a young woman from Chicago struggles to make it in the unpredictable, callous, male-dominated music industry, only to realize the greater challenge was learning to trust her own instincts. Written and directed by Keke Palmer, this video is her true story of perseverance, self-love, impenetrable faith, and survival of spirit.
Lights to Release 'dEd' in AprilLights to Release 'dEd' in April
March 24, 2023

Flipping the energetic, danceable record on its head (even the tracklist is reversed), dEd, ironically, breathes new life into the album’s 13 tracks with dreamy, electronic reinterpretations. The announcement is heralded by the release of “Voices Carry (dEd version),” which is available now. dEd is available for presave now via Fueled By Ramen.
IDK Links With Rich the Kid for Unfiltered New Single '850'IDK Links With Rich the Kid for Unfiltered New Single '850'
March 24, 2023

Maryland auteur IDK (Ignorantly Delivering Knowledge) keeps the new music coming with his propulsive new single “850” featuring Rich The Kid. Supremely bold and confident, the track demonstrates IDK’s winning brand of showmanship. It follows the blistering 'Radioactive,' which kicked off his 2023 campaign.
Foals Share The New Dan Carey Version Of '2am'Foals Share The New Dan Carey Version Of '2am'
March 24, 2023

Foals unveiled a thrilling new twist on their sound as they release the new Dan Carey version of ‘2am’. The track is the first to be taken from their eagerly anticipated new project ‘Life Is Dub.' ‘Life Is Dub’ sees Dan Carey rework the entire critically acclaimed ‘Life Is Yours’ album through a heavyweight dub prism.
share