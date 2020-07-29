IDK AND A$AP Ferg Share Video For 'Mazel Tov'

The Song Was Written For Kevin Durant's Documentary 'Basketball County: In The Water'

Critically acclaimed rapper/producer IDK keeps his foot on the gas with the release of his brand new video for "Mazel Tov" [feat. A$AP Ferg]. The duo link up in a lavish mansion to celebrate their success with the help of a few lovely ladies. Shining bright in all white, IDK and Ferg look on as their crew dances together merrily.

Watch the video below!

IDK recently gave a moving performance of his timely single "No Cable," on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.. Of the performance, CNN writer Eliott McLaughlin said, "[IDK] bucked convention, opting instead to use his moment on Monday's edition of 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' to deliver a message." The thought-provoking track is on IDK's 2019 major-label debut Is He Real?

IDK continues to permeate the zeitgeist. He just dropped IDK & Friends 2 (BASKETBALL COUNTY: In The Water Soundtrack) via Clue/Warner Records. The project features some of the DMV region's most prolific artists, including Wale, Rico Nasty, XanMan, Alex Vaughn, and more, with stellar production from various creators such as Ronny J, Juicy J, DJ Money, and IDK. Get it HERE.

Song Written For Kevin Durant's Documentary Basketball County: In The Water

