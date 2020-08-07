I Prevail Share Acoustic 'Every Time You Leave' Video

I Prevail have shared a moving and intimate acoustic live performance video for their latest single "Every Time You Leave."

Grammy-nominated band I Prevail have shared a moving and intimate acoustic live performance video for their latest single "Every Time You Leave."



The performance, recorded during quarantine, also features Juno-nominated Canadian vocalist Delaney Jane, adding a rich element of male-female vocal interplay that highlights the rawness of the heartfelt lyrics.



Watch the stripped down and quietly powerful performance here.



This is I Prevail unlike you've ever heard them.



The band previously dropped the VR version of their throught-provoking video for "DOA," which features rap dynamo Joyner Lucas. View the original video here.



I Prevail continue to defy the odds with last year's sophomore blockbuster Trauma. The group also received nominations for two GRAMMY Awards in 2020 - in the categories of "Best Rock Album" for Trauma and for "Best Metal Performance" for the single "Bow Down."



I Prevail and their accomplishments were lauded by mainstream press, including Variety, NPR, Psychology Today, and SPIN.



The band's previous single "Hurricane" landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Rock Chart. It marked the first chart-topping single of the band's career. I Prevail also shared "Feel Something," a track with EDM artist Illenium. Listen and "feel something" here.



I Prevail have also managed to forge a direct and immediate connection with fans through their music. They took a mental health breakdown and turned it into a powerful body of work. Trauma's numbers - nearly 480 million worldwide streams to date and a Top 15 debut on the Billboard Top 200 - are why the band has ascended to the uppermost echelon of the rock genre.



I PREVAIL ARE:

Brian Burkheiser [clean vocals]

Eric Vanlerberghe [harsh vocals]

Steve Menoian [lead guitar]

Dylan Bowman [rhythm guitar]

