Hunxho Performs to Sold Out Crowd at First Hometown Headline 'One Night Only' Show in Atlanta

Famous Sally and YB, Lil RT and more supported him and kicked off the evening, opening up and hyping the crowd during their respective slots.

By: Feb. 02, 2024

POPULAR

'America's Got Talent' Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck' Photo 1 AGT Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck'
Listen: Christian Borle, Alex Brightman, Erika Henningsen & More Sing on the HAZBIN HOTEL Photo 2 Listen: Hear Christian Borle, Alex Brightman Sing In HAZBIN HOTEL
MEAN GIRLS Broadway Album Streams Increase After Movie Musical Release Photo 3 MEAN GIRLS Broadway Album Streams Increase After Movie Musical
Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates Photo 4 Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates

Hunxho Performs to Sold Out Crowd at First Hometown Headline 'One Night Only' Show in Atlanta

Last night, rising rapper Hunxho performed to a packed house at The Eastern for his first-ever hometown headline show, One Night Only, in Atlanta, GA. The show sold out within 24 hours of its announcement in December. Fans anxiously awaited the date, and the future superstar delivered an unforgettable set. 

Famous Sally and YB, Lil RT and more supported him and kicked off the evening, opening up and hyping the crowd during their respective slots. Taking the stage to a packed-out venue, Hunxho turned up with fan favorites such as “48 Laws of Power,” “Your Friends,” “By Tomorrow,” and “Highly Performing,” among others.

Surprising the audience, he welcomed a bevy of very special guests to the stage. Lil Baby joined him for a fiery rendition of the smash hit “Freestyle,” while Tee Grizzley rolled through for a show stopping “First Day Out.” R&B boy-group WanMor also joined Hunxho on stage for the heartfelt rendition on the collaboration record “Heartless.”

In December, he served up For Her (Deluxe). The original For Her saw him debut on the Billboard 200 for the first time. The hit single “Your Friends” also continues to gain traction with over 6 million Spotify streams and 6.6 million YouTube views on the music video.

For Her (Deluxe) is Hunxho at his purest. The single “Brainstorming” allows him to open up about relationship issues and fears of infidelity as he desperately tries to promise, “Baby I don't want her, baby I don't know her, baby she don't know nothing.” In addition to songs like, “U the 1” which serves as the ultimate expression of his love, “Baby you the one, not the two or the three or the four or the five.” He has never been more vulnerable and vital.

ABOUT HUNXHO

HUNXHO slides through the vibes with grace, grit, and gusto.. Between the laidback rhymes and silky harmonies, charisma drives his seamless balance of provocative hip-hop and bedroom- ready R&B. With every move the Atlanta singer, rapper, and performer makes, you can hear, see, and feel his evolution loud and clear. Since 2017, he has risen into the spotlight on his own terms.

Leaving behind the street life, he turned to music and locked into a prolific groove. He shined on the likes of Street Poet, Street Poet 2, and Street Poetry. Signing to 300 Entertainment, he landed a major hit with breakthrough record “Let's Get It (Remix)” [feat. 21 Savage]. He kicked off 2023 with Humble As Ever. The latter yielded the fan favorite “Highly Performing,” cracking 6.3 million YouTube views. On its heels, he ignited his full-length debut album, 22, highlighted by the viral and quotable “48 Laws Of Power.”

Lil Baby personally tapped him as support on the sold out I.O.U. Tour, canvasing arenas and amphitheaters throughout North America. Meanwhile, he capped off a breakout year with the R&B-leaning For Her. It notably marked his first entry on the Billboard 200, while “Yes,” “7 AM,” and “By Tomorrow” gained major traction on streaming platforms.

The centerpiece single “Your Friends” also piled up 30 million streams to date. Beyond looks from UPROXX, Lyrical Lemonade, Billboard and more, INKED chronicled how “HUNXHO has come so far in the past five years.” With more music, a sold-out headlining show in Atlanta, and touring on the horizon in 2024 he's on the verge of superstardom.

(Photo Credit: Miguel Ramirez)



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Ardn Releases New Single Bullseye Photo
Ardn Releases New Single 'Bullseye'

ARDN has released a new single titled 'BULLSEYE'. The Canadian raised, South African-born singer/songwriter paves his own lane through honest storytelling and melodic flow. Influenced by the likes of J.Cole, Smino, and Anderson .Paak, ARDN got his big break when a snippet of “Til The Morning” went viral on TikTok in 2022.

2
Glaive Shares New Single Even When The Sun Is Dead Photo
Glaive Shares New Single 'Even When The Sun Is Dead'

GLAIVE shares new single 'Even When The Sun is Dead' with video. Recorded in Alaska with producer Jeff Hazin (aldn, renforshort), Ralph Castelli (Dora Jar, Jesse) and new collaborator John Cunningham (XXXTENTACION, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X), “Even When The Sun is Dead” follows glaive's first taste of new music in 2024, “huh,” released last week.

3
Jazzy Unveils Single Shooting Star Photo
Jazzy Unveils Single 'Shooting Star'

Jazzy unveils her single “Shooting Star” via Astralwerks Records. “Shooting Star” was initially an exclusive to the vinyl of her celebrated debut EP, Constellations, but due to popular demand, the track has finally made its way onto streaming services on an expanded version of the EP.

4
Anne Wilson to Drop New Album REBEL in April Photo
Anne Wilson to Drop New Album 'REBEL' in April

Anne Wilson announces her new album, REBEL. A co-writer on each of the album's 16 tracks, Wilson teamed up with some of Music Row's most in-demand songwriters for a revolutionary project firmly rooted in both Country and Christian music, produced by Jeff Pardo and Jonathan Smith.

More Hot Stories For You

Tiffany Woys Releases Brand-New Track 'I'm Your Woman'Tiffany Woys Releases Brand-New Track 'I'm Your Woman'
Warren Zeiders Kicks Off 2024 With 'Heartbreaker'Warren Zeiders Kicks Off 2024 With 'Heartbreaker'
Kate Peytavin Releases Heart-Aching New Single 'Whole Heart Black'Kate Peytavin Releases Heart-Aching New Single 'Whole Heart Black'
Luke Grimes Announces Debut Album & Releases New Track 'God And A Girl'Luke Grimes Announces Debut Album & Releases New Track 'God And A Girl'

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Meet the Cast of John Patrick Shanley's BROOKLYN LAUNDRY Video
Meet the Cast of John Patrick Shanley's BROOKLYN LAUNDRY
Gabrielle Beckford Is Getting Ready for New Beginnings Video
Gabrielle Beckford Is Getting Ready for New Beginnings
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket Central WINTER '24 TICKET DISCOUNT PRO
HARMONY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO