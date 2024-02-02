Hunxho Performs to Sold Out Crowd at First Hometown Headline 'One Night Only' Show in Atlanta

Last night, rising rapper Hunxho performed to a packed house at The Eastern for his first-ever hometown headline show, One Night Only, in Atlanta, GA. The show sold out within 24 hours of its announcement in December. Fans anxiously awaited the date, and the future superstar delivered an unforgettable set.

Famous Sally and YB, Lil RT and more supported him and kicked off the evening, opening up and hyping the crowd during their respective slots. Taking the stage to a packed-out venue, Hunxho turned up with fan favorites such as “48 Laws of Power,” “Your Friends,” “By Tomorrow,” and “Highly Performing,” among others.

Surprising the audience, he welcomed a bevy of very special guests to the stage. Lil Baby joined him for a fiery rendition of the smash hit “Freestyle,” while Tee Grizzley rolled through for a show stopping “First Day Out.” R&B boy-group WanMor also joined Hunxho on stage for the heartfelt rendition on the collaboration record “Heartless.”

In December, he served up For Her (Deluxe). The original For Her saw him debut on the Billboard 200 for the first time. The hit single “Your Friends” also continues to gain traction with over 6 million Spotify streams and 6.6 million YouTube views on the music video.

For Her (Deluxe) is Hunxho at his purest. The single “Brainstorming” allows him to open up about relationship issues and fears of infidelity as he desperately tries to promise, “Baby I don't want her, baby I don't know her, baby she don't know nothing.” In addition to songs like, “U the 1” which serves as the ultimate expression of his love, “Baby you the one, not the two or the three or the four or the five.” He has never been more vulnerable and vital.

ABOUT HUNXHO

HUNXHO slides through the vibes with grace, grit, and gusto.. Between the laidback rhymes and silky harmonies, charisma drives his seamless balance of provocative hip-hop and bedroom- ready R&B. With every move the Atlanta singer, rapper, and performer makes, you can hear, see, and feel his evolution loud and clear. Since 2017, he has risen into the spotlight on his own terms.

Leaving behind the street life, he turned to music and locked into a prolific groove. He shined on the likes of Street Poet, Street Poet 2, and Street Poetry. Signing to 300 Entertainment, he landed a major hit with breakthrough record “Let's Get It (Remix)” [feat. 21 Savage]. He kicked off 2023 with Humble As Ever. The latter yielded the fan favorite “Highly Performing,” cracking 6.3 million YouTube views. On its heels, he ignited his full-length debut album, 22, highlighted by the viral and quotable “48 Laws Of Power.”

Lil Baby personally tapped him as support on the sold out I.O.U. Tour, canvasing arenas and amphitheaters throughout North America. Meanwhile, he capped off a breakout year with the R&B-leaning For Her. It notably marked his first entry on the Billboard 200, while “Yes,” “7 AM,” and “By Tomorrow” gained major traction on streaming platforms.

The centerpiece single “Your Friends” also piled up 30 million streams to date. Beyond looks from UPROXX, Lyrical Lemonade, Billboard and more, INKED chronicled how “HUNXHO has come so far in the past five years.” With more music, a sold-out headlining show in Atlanta, and touring on the horizon in 2024 he's on the verge of superstardom.

(Photo Credit: Miguel Ramirez)