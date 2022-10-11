Hunting Release New Single 'Cat Eyes' Off Upcoming Album 'You've Got Love (But It Even Tears You Apart)'

Indie-pop duo Hunting - Vancouver-based songwriters and multi-instrumentalists Bradley and Jessicka - are thrilled to share their new song and Lindsey Blane-directed video, "Cat Eyes," the second single to be released from the recently announced, forthcoming album You've Got Love (But It Even Tears You Apart).

On "Cat Eyes," Bradley and Jessicka are joined not only by Dave Say, but also Paul Rigby (Neko Case) on guitar, and Daniel Ruiz on drums. The album, due for a November 11 release via Nevado Music, also features the previously released cover of Sparklehorse's "Piano Fire," shared last month alongside a beautiful stop-motion animation video created by Jessicka, premiered via FLOOD.

The band is also excited to announce their next show taking place in their hometown of Vancouver on November 13th at The Lido.

Discussing the track, Hunting's Bradley Ferguson noted, "'Cat Eyes' is an ode to my city and all its complexities. The chorus had been stuck in my head for years. It just popped into my head walking down the street with some friends. Lately, it seems so much more relevant. It's about coming to terms with the joy I once felt for my city dissolving. Even though I live in a city full of people, I often feel alone. No one looks each other in the eye here any more. Legendary Vancouver sax player Dave Say captured my frustration perfectly at the end!"

On You've Got Love (But It Even Tears You Apart), Hunting reject the clichéd fairy tale ending and dive deep into all sides of love: the beautiful and the ugly. The duality of the record is perhaps best summarized on the track "Hit Me Jane," when Ferguson sings, "go f yourself. Are we still in love?"

Bradley and Jessicka (who also releases electro-pop music under her own name) know a lot about the ups and downs of love given that they've been married for 10

years. On the balmy sounding "This Year," we get a glimpse into their schedule during pandemic lockdowns - highlighted by day drinking in local parks - and the heart-eyed highs they've had together. But on the piano-pop duet "Hollywood Love Song," the pair are upfront with the challenges of being in a long-term relationship and come together to sing, "love is trouble."

You've Got Love (But It Even Tears You Apart) was co-written and recorded by Bradley and Jessicka over the last two years in their apartment and engineered and mixed by John Raham (Destroyer/Dan Mangan). During a ten-day recording session at Afterlife Studios, new and longtime Hunting collaborators Paul Rigby (Neko Case), Ryan Guldemond (Mother Mother), Jesse Zubot (Tanya Tagaq), Scott Smith, Cole Schmidt, Dave Say, and drummer Daniel Ruiz rounded out the album's sparkling sound.

Regarding the album, Ferguson added, "'You've Got Love (But it Even Tears You Apart)' is about having people that love you all around you, but not always being able to feel it, or internalize it. The sun can be shining, but it may still be raining in your heart. Hopefully it simply helps people get through their lives. I'm hoping people will relate to the message of the album. The world can be a lonely place. I feel that."

So maybe the love Hunting sings about on You've Got Love (But It Even Tears You Apart) isn't the stuff of fairy tales but that's a lie anyway. This is a record about authentic love.

Watch the new music video here: