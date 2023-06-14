HunterGirl Closes Out CMA Music Fest With Massive Crowd

HunterGirl kicked off her CMA Music Festival at Cumulus' Pre-CMA kickoff concert among fellow artists Russell Dickerson, Brett Young, Scott McCreery, Morgan Evans, Tenille Arts and Jordan Harvey and wrapped it with one of the highest attended shows at the Spotlight Stage inside Fan Fair X on Sunday.

The songstress treated the captivated audience with a half hour performances including her new single "Lonely Outta You," her American idol single "Red Bird" that skyrocked to #1 on the iTunes charts and her inspirational anthem "Ain't About You."

“Having such a massive turnout for my first official CMA Fest show was mind-blowing,” says HunterGirl. “I’ve dreamed of doing this since I was a little girl and couldn’t love my fans more! They’re the best.”

The starlet will continue entertaining crowds across the country this summer with her upcoming shows.

HunterGirl Tour Dates

6/16 - Solstice Outdoor Music Fest - Mankato, MN

6/17 - Mohegan Sun 10th Annual BBQ Fest Montville, CT

6/24 - Freedom Sings USA Benefit Concert Montrose, CO

7/4 - 1945 Dade County Fair - - Trenton, GA

7/7 - B.C Brewery - - - - Cockeysville, MD

7/8 - Country Concert at Hickory Hills - - Fort Loramie, OH

7/26 - Wildwood Smokehouse & Saloon - Iowa City, IA

7/27 - Wooly's - - - Des Moines, IA

7/28 - Ozark Empire Fair - - Springfield, MO

7/29 - Legends Stage at Downstream Casino Quapaw, OK

8/5 - Belpre Homecoming Festival - Belpre, OH

8/18 - District 142 - - - - Wyandotte, MI

8/19 - Centre County Grange Fair - Centre Hall, PA

8/26 - ndiana Bacon Festival - - - Delphi, IN

About HunterGirl:

A Tennessee native, singer/songwriter HunterGirl has been performing since she was three years old and writing songs since she was 9. In her early teens, she performed at venues across the United States, competed in singing competitions and won the 2014 Texaco Country Showdown.

After graduating high school, she moved to Nashville and immediately started playing gigs at Nashville’s most famous venues including Tootsie’s, Rippy’s, Jason Aldean’s Bar, The Listening Room, and HonkyTonk Central, winning songwriting contests such as “Nash Next” and the prestigious “Nashville Songwriter Association International” in her spare time.

Due to having family members who served in the military, HunterGirl holds a deep admiration for our Country’s armed forces and tenaciously works with many veteran organizations, where she uses music therapy to transform veterans’ stories into songs.

She’s shared the stage with Country superstars Old Dominion, Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Alan Jackson, Lainey Wilson, Trace Adkins, Charlie Daniels, Sara Evans and more.

Last year, she competed on American Idol, where the “country singer with a bright future” (Hollywood Life) delivered standout performances that Taste of Country called “impressive,” “shining,” “chill-worthy,” and “glowing,” winning the hearts of millions across the country.

Praised by Idol judge and Country superstar Luke Bryan as the “new age Miranda Lambert” and his “favorite female Country voice,” “HunterGirl has wowed the Country music community since she stepped foot onto the American Idol stage” (Billboard). “Despite missing out on the win, her crooning vocals and intimate original song, ‘Red Bird,’ has made her one to watch in the Country scene (American Songwriter).

Skyrocketing to No. 1 on iTunes All-Genre and Country charts, “the budding Country star” (Taste of Country) performed her heartfelt and deeply personal original track “Red Bird” on Live with Kelly & Ryan and has appeared on Good Morning America.

Now, with the release of her label debut tracks “Hometown Out Of Me” and “Lonely Outta You,” driven by her distinct and genuine vocals, unwavering tenacity, and heart of gold, HunterGirl is on the fast track to becoming Country’s next big female artist.