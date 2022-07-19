Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Hulu's Lollapalooza Livestream To Include j-hope, Metallica, Tove Lo, Machine Gun Kelly, & More

Two different live feeds will be available Friday through Sunday, with one feed for the Thursday shows.

Jul. 19, 2022  

Earlier this year, Hulu announced that it would serve as the official streaming destination for three of C3 Presents' biggest music festivals - Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Austin City Limits Music Festival - in both 2022 and 2023.

With Lollapalooza starting next week in Chicago, Hulu is excited to announce the streaming lineup schedule for the festival, which will include artists like j-hope, Metallica, Machine Gun Kelly, Kygo, Tove Lo, Don Toliver, Wallows, IDLES, Denzel Curry, and Porno for Pyros.

Check out the complete streaming schedule here.

Lollapalooza returns to Chicago this July with an incredible lineup featuring some of today's biggest artists in music, also featuring headliners Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Lil Baby, Kygo, along with Jane's Addiction, Glass Animals, Billy Strings, Big Sean, The Kid Laroi, Jazmine Sullivan, Don Toliver, Charli XCX, Turnstile, Kaskade, Rezz, and many more. Check out the compete Lollapalooza lineup here.



