Howie Day's Australia 20th Anniversary Tour Comes to City Winery Boston

Singer-songwriter Howie Day, who burst onto the scene when his first album Australia, was named "Best Debut Album" by the Boston Music Awards, comes to City Winery Boston on March 9th with a special concert featuring that entire debut album played live along with selected greatest hits. Tickets are on sale here.

A native of Bangor, Maine, Day began playing piano at age five and guitar at age 12. By 15, he was writing his own songs and performing across New England. Shortly after graduating high school, Day became a fixture at college coffeehouses across the U.S. He wrote, financed and released his first effort, Australia, which was named Best Debut Album at the Boston Music Awards.

The Boston Globe called Day "gorgeously seasoned, far beyond his years" with "a brave, beautiful singing voice." During his relentless touring schedule over the past two decades, Day began experimenting with effects pedals and loop sampling techniques as he performed, layering live percussion with vocal harmonies and guitar parts to become a veritable one-man band.

Howie Day's emotionally resonant lyrics and inventive melodies have earned him both critical praise and a legion of devoted fans. He is known for his energetic, heartfelt shows, where he connects with audiences through the strength of his songwriting and his quirky sense of humor. Day's warm tenor voice "soars into fluttering, high registers, but also grates with real, pleading grit," as one critic put it.