House & Home Signs to Open Your Ears Records, Announces New Album

Alternative rock band House & Home has signed to Richmond-based label Open Your Ears Records, and is thrilled to announce their new album Find Sense. Feel Love. Make Light. Though the album is set to be released on April 17th, fans can hear the first new song now, streaming exclusively on Alternative Press. For more info on House & Home, visit: www.houseandhome.bigcartel.com. Preorders are available now at www.oyerecs.com.

"'Find Sense. Feel Love. Make Light.' is a turning point for House & Home as a band and as individuals," guitarist/vocalist Patrick Williams shares."It's all about coming to terms with who you are as an adult and appreciating the good in yourself, while accepting the qualities and experiences you're not proud of."

He continues: "'Heatseeker' is about dealing with the feelings that come with being in a situation where you feel powerless; like someone has the upper hand over you, and finding ways to persevere in spite of someone trying to hold you back."

Formed in 2017, House & Home cut their teeth playing local shows any time and any place they could. The band grew up eating, breathing, and bleeding DIY music, coming together to write music that brings that same ethos to listeners in a way that's fresh, exciting and relatable.

Within their first year, the band self-recorded and released their first EP, Fully Grown. During that time they focused on touring to reach as many potential fans as possible and writing all the while in an attempt to hone in their sound.

With the release of their debut full length album, they're on a mission to expand their reach to new audiences and push their music to new boundaries, all while maintaining the same underground mentality and work ethic that made the band what it is today.

Find Send. Feel Love. Make Light. is set to be released on April 17, 2020 via Open Your Ears Records.





