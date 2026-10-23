Hot Freaks Release SOFT BODY Album, Extend Tour Through March 2027
The Minneapolis band will support the album with a 37-date North American headline tour concluding with a hometown show.
Minneapolis indie-pop collective Hot Freaks have released their new album, Soft Body. The band describes the record as an answer to the question of what comes after a band's unexpected revival. Leo explains, 'We made the last album, but I felt like we weren't a functioning band at that point. I do think this record feels more like our first one. It felt slower and more organic. I felt like we were kids on vacation'.
The new record features the band's breakout summer single, 'Getting Over You,' which has already racked up over 11 million streams and become a fan favorite with over 160 million views on UGC videos.
Hot Freaks' creation process might have been more intentional on their 3rd album, but their tempo has never sounded more sprightly or nimble. Written across state lines—with members Leo Vondracek (vocals), Sarah Alfano (bass), Cody Brown (drums), and Celeste Heule (keyboards)—trading tracks back and forth between Minneapolis, Los Angeles, and South Dakota—the album blends older, unreleased gems with brand-new compositions. The band gathered to record at the Minneapolis home studio of their longtime friend, frequent collaborator, and Pleasure Horse guitarist Tim Evenson. Hot Freaks later mixed and finished tracking Soft Body at Wild Sound Recording Studio with another friend, Joshua Parlanti. The result is a bold juxtaposition of melancholic, honest lyricism and bright, high-octane melodies that explore the trials of relationship expectations, romantic jealousy, and the search for connection.
To celebrate, the band shared the official video for the album's namesake: the handclapping, sneakily sensual 'Soft Body Girl,' which captures the nervous joy of sharing a bed with a crush. Leo adds, 'For the 'Soft Body Girl' video we built a classic, high-energy desert trope: a breakdown at an isolated gas station, sweaty mechanics, and a curt, beautiful movie-star lead who completely throws off the room's equilibrium.'
Hot Freaks will set out on their extensive 37-date North American headline tour to support the record on November 3rd. They will make stops in New York City, DC, Austin, Los Angeles, Seattle, Denver, and more before wrapping with a hometown show in Minneapolis on March 6th. The full list of dates is below.
Hot Freaks captured global attention five years ago when their 2013 single 'Puppy Princess' organically went viral on TikTok. Their subsequent sophomore album, Hot Freaks Forever, capitalized on that sudden whirlwind. From Minneapolis indie-pop upstarts to an internet-rallied phenomenon, Hot Freaks have navigated an unconventional but deeply rewarding trajectory. Characterized by brisk tempos, soaring choruses, and deeply relatable, vulnerable lyricism, the band continues to build a sustainable, organic success story on their own terms.
Soft Body Tracklist
1. Darkest of the Dark Nights
2. Big Arms Boyfriend
3. Guyfriend
4. Soft Body Girl
6. Childhood Friends
7. Girlfriend of the Mind
8. I Want Baby to Love Me
9. Bad Boy
0. This Way Feels Like the Hardest
1. 10 Boys, No Girls
Hot Freaks Fall Headline Tour
Tue, Nov 3 - Des Moines, Iowa @ xBK
Wed, Nov 4 - Omaha, Nebraska @ Reverb
Fri, Nov 6 - Lawrence, Kansas @ Bottleneck
Sat, Nov 7 - St. Louis, Missouri @ Duck Room
Sun, Nov 8 - Nashville, Tennessee @ Row One
Tue, Nov 10 - Louisville, Kentucky @ Zanzabar
Wed, Nov 11 - Lexington, Kentucky @ The Burl
Sat, Nov 14 - Richmond, Virginia @ Richmond Music Hall
Sun, Nov 15 - Norfolk, Virginia @ The Annex
Tue, Nov 17 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania @ Thunderbird Music Hall
Wed, Nov 18 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Mahal's
Fri, Nov 20 - Columbus, Ohio @ Ace of Cups
Sat, Nov 21 - Indianapolis, Indiana @ Turntable
Sun, Nov 22 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin @ Argo - Low Tickets
Fri, Jan 29 - Chicago, Illinois @ Schubas
Sat, Jan 30 - Detroit, Michigan @ Shelter
Sun, Jan 31 - Toronto, Ontario @ The Drake
Tue, Feb 2 - Boston, Massachusetts @ Brighton Music Hall
Thu, Feb 4 - New York, New York @ Baby's All Right – Low Tickets
Fri, Feb 5 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ The Foundry
Sat, Feb 6 - Washington, District of Columbia @ Atlantis
Tue, Feb 9 - Durham, North Carolina @ Stanczyks
Wed, Feb 10 - Atlanta, Georgia @ Purgatory
Fri, Feb 12 - Tampa, Florida @ Crowbar
Sat, Feb 13 - Orlando, Florida @ Will's Pub
Tue, Feb 16 - Dallas, Texas @ Cambridge Room
Wed, Feb 17 - Austin, Texas @ Antone's
Sat, Feb 20 - Phoenix, Arizona @ Valley Bar
Sun, Feb 21 - San Diego, California @ Voodoo Room
Tue, Feb 23 - Los Angeles, California @ Troubadour - Low Tickets
Wed, Feb 24 - San Francisco, California @ The Independent
Fri, Feb 26 - Portland, Oregon @ Doug Fir
Sat, Feb 27 - Seattle, Washington @ Barboza
Sun, Feb 28 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Fox Cabaret
Tue, Mar 2 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Kilby Court
Thu, Mar 4 - Denver, Colorado @ Larimer Lounge
Sat, Mar 6 - Minneapolis, Minnesota @ Fine Line
Tickets and tour information are available at hotfreaks.band/pages/tour.
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