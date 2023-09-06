Hooveriii Share New Single 'The Ship That I Sail'

Their new album will be released on October 13.

Sep. 06, 2023

October 13 the Los Angeles-based Hooveriii (pronounced Hoover 3) will release their new LP Pointe via The Reverberation Appreciation Society / Levitation.

The album was inspired by ‘60s psychedelic act Pisces to Phil Lynott’s solo releases and pioneering electronic acts like Tangerine Dream and the end result is a collection of songs that are more about creating a specific type of feeling than fitting into a specific genre.

Conceptually the album explores the phenomenon of time, specifically the moment leading up to each decision where, for a brief instant, there are infinite possibilities that have yet to be distilled into a singular outcome.  

Hooveriii announced Pointe with the release of first single “The Tall Grass” and today they continue to tease the album with “The Ship That I Sail,” a song that teems with fuzzed-out guitar wizardry.

Calling the single a “a four on the floor cruiser,” Hooveriii’s frontman Bert Hoover shares, “Gabe Flores plays lead guitar on ‘The Ship That I Sail’ and it is my favorite of his performances with the band. Full on Idiot-era iggy pop sleaze. Let’s boogie into oblivion."

Pre-order Pointe here.

Hooverii tour dates (with Mudhoney)

Oct 12 - Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom

Oct 13 - Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge

Oct 14 - Missoula, MT @ Zootown Arts Community Center

Oct 15 - Billings, MT @ The Pub Station Tap Room

Oct 18 - Saint Paul, MN @ Turf Club

Oct 19 - Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade

Oct 20 - Chicago, IL @ Avondale Music Hall

Oct 21 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme

Oct 22 - Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag

Oct 24 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

Oct 25 - Rochester, NY @ Photo City Music Hall

Oct 26 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

Oct 27 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

Oct 28 - New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

Oct 29 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

Oct 31 - Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall

Nov 1 - Atlanta, GA @ EARL

Nov 2 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

Nov 3 - Memphis, TN @ Hi Tone

Nov 4 - Dallas, TX @ Sundown at Granada

Nov 5 - Austin, TX @ Antone's Nightclub

Nov 8 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

Nov 9 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

Nov 10 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Nov 11 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

Nov 12 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

Nov 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Nov 15 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

Nov 17 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

Nov 18 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile Showroom (21+)

Nov 19 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile Showroom (All Ages)

Photo by Alex Bulli



