Hooveriii Share New Single 'The Ship That I Sail'

October 13 the Los Angeles-based Hooveriii (pronounced Hoover 3) will release their new LP Pointe via The Reverberation Appreciation Society / Levitation.
The album was inspired by ‘60s psychedelic act Pisces to Phil Lynott’s solo releases and pioneering electronic acts like Tangerine Dream and the end result is a collection of songs that are more about creating a specific type of feeling than fitting into a specific genre.
Conceptually the album explores the phenomenon of time, specifically the moment leading up to each decision where, for a brief instant, there are infinite possibilities that have yet to be distilled into a singular outcome.
Hooveriii announced Pointe with the release of first single “The Tall Grass” and today they continue to tease the album with “The Ship That I Sail,” a song that teems with fuzzed-out guitar wizardry.
Calling the single a “a four on the floor cruiser,” Hooveriii’s frontman Bert Hoover shares, “Gabe Flores plays lead guitar on ‘The Ship That I Sail’ and it is my favorite of his performances with the band. Full on Idiot-era iggy pop sleaze. Let’s boogie into oblivion."
Oct 12 - Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom
Oct 13 - Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge
Oct 14 - Missoula, MT @ Zootown Arts Community Center
Oct 15 - Billings, MT @ The Pub Station Tap Room
Oct 18 - Saint Paul, MN @ Turf Club
Oct 19 - Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade
Oct 20 - Chicago, IL @ Avondale Music Hall
Oct 21 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme
Oct 22 - Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag
Oct 24 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
Oct 25 - Rochester, NY @ Photo City Music Hall
Oct 26 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
Oct 27 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
Oct 28 - New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge
Oct 29 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
Oct 31 - Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall
Nov 1 - Atlanta, GA @ EARL
Nov 2 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
Nov 3 - Memphis, TN @ Hi Tone
Nov 4 - Dallas, TX @ Sundown at Granada
Nov 5 - Austin, TX @ Antone's Nightclub
Nov 8 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
Nov 9 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
Nov 10 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
Nov 11 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
Nov 12 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah
Nov 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
Nov 15 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
Nov 17 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
Nov 18 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile Showroom (21+)
Nov 19 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile Showroom (All Ages)
