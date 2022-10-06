Hoobastank And Producer Jim Wirt Discuss Recording The Self-Titled Album at 4th Street Recording Studio Two Decades Later

After recording a bunch of songs and demos at various studios across Los Angeles, Hoobastank spent a lot of time in 1999 at 4th Street Recording in Santa Monica with Jim Wirt, who acted as a producer, writer, mentor and someone the band credits for their development early on.

More than 20 years later, Hoobastank visited that same recording studio once again and Jim (interviewing from his studio in Ohio) talked about those early days, reminiscing about funny stories from the studio, what it felt like to be there, and what has changed since making that iconic self-titled album.

With a heartfelt, nostalgic smile, Jim Wirt shares "It just worked out, it was a really fun record to make. The love of music, the sheer love of music, that's it.

Two decades later, Hoobastank is still clocking in at over 6M monthly listeners on Spotify and "Crawling In The Dark'' has surpassed the 100M streaming mark across DSPs. The band's 2003 follow up studio album The Reason took them to even greater heights and solidified Hoobastank as a household name.

The title track "The Reason" went 4x RIAA Platinum and racked up quite a few #1 chart positions along the way, while the album went 2x RIAA Platinum. "The Reason" has over 2 Billion streams/views which has helped lead the way to the band's catalog surpassing the 3 billion mark across the various streaming platforms. The band looks forward to continuing their success in the years to come while also celebrating what they have accomplished so far.

Hoobastank continues to hit career milestones as the official music video for "The Reason" recently crossed 900M views on YouTube.

Hoobastank will be hitting the road with Lit this fall on the co-headlining "Tried-N-True" tour alongside Alien Ant Farm and The Ataris' vocalist Kristopher Roe. The tour will kick off in Nashville, TN on October 14th and run through mid-November hitting North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Texas.

VIP packages are also available, including the Tried-N-True VIP Meet & Greet Experience, which includes a pre-show hang and photo op with members of Hoobastank, Lit, and Alien Ant Farm, one VIP exclusive autographed tour poster, one VIP exclusive merch item, priority entry into the venue and more. For more information on tickets and VIP details, visit here.

Watch the new episode here:

Hoobastank and Lit Co-Headlining Tour Dates

with Alien Ant Farm and Kristopher Roe of The Ataris

October 14 - Nashville, TN - SkyDeck

October 15 - High Point, NC - Ziggy's Outdoor

October 16 - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest Café *

October 18 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo PAC

October 20 - Greenville, SC - Peace Concert Hall

October 22 - Sugar Hill, GA - City Event

October 23 - Wilmington, NC - Surf's Up

October 26 - Tampa, FL - Ritz Ybor

October 27 - Ocala, FL - Reilly Arts Center

October 28 - Ft. Myers, FL - The Ranch

November 2 - Gollad, TX - Schroeder Hall

November 3 - Cypress, TX - Frio Hill Country

November 4 - New Braunfels, TX - Texas Ski Ranch

November 5 - Carrollton, TX - Festival at The Switchyard +

November 6 - Odessa, TX - The Ector Theatre

November 8 - Cedar Park, TX - The Haute Spot

November 9 - Christoval, TX - Cooper's BBQ/LIVE!

* Alien Ant Farm will not be on this date.

+ Only Hoobastank and Lit