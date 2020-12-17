Homeschool Makes Their Debut With 'I Love Christmas'

Like many parents, TWO's Aja Volkman-Reynolds and Dan Epand have found themselves in uncharted waters over the past year. After schools closed in March, they found themselves homeschooling their children.

To pass the time and keep themselves entertained, Epand started bringing his older daughter, Lennon, into the studio to write songs. Having been surrounded by performers her entire life, the six-year-old took naturally to the process. A nod to their circumstances, Epand and Lennon named the project Homescool.

A few weeks ago, Lennon was having a sleepover with her friend Arrow, daughter of Epand's bandmate, Aja Volkman-Reynolds and Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons. Having grown up together - Volkman-Reynolds and Epand were in Nico Vega before TWO - Lennon and Arrow are "thick as thieves," Epand says.

"The girls wanted to make a song about a fireplace, and it evolved from there. It was surprisingly effortless. Their chemistry and energy were infectious!" Staying up past their bedtimes, they started writing at 9 PM, recording until 11 and rising the next morning to shoot the video. The result is "I Love Christmas." Epand plans to continue working on music with Lennon and Arrow under the Homescool moniker in 2021. New music from TWO is also in the works.

Listen here: