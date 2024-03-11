Homeboy Sandman Shares Captivating 'Do It Right' Single & Sets Rich Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Homeboy Sandman is back with “Do It Right” produced by Dirt E. Dutch. Embracing a lively and upbeat atmosphere, "Do It Right" not only captivates listeners with its infectious energy but also delves into the nuanced theme of exercising discipline within romantic relationships.

Due out March 10th on Dirty Looks, “Do It Right,” is the second release from Homeboy Sandman's forthcoming album Year of the Dragon.

Through its engaging melodies and thought-provoking lyrics, "Do It Right" serves as a vibrant anthem, encouraging a mindful approach to love. Homeboy Sandman states, “It's a fun jam about trying to have the discipline to take relationships slowly as a precaution against backsliding into despicable behavior.”

The veteran emcee is fresh off the release of his Real Good single in addition to his thought-provoking music video for “$.” Homeboy Sandman will be releasing two new albums, Rich II and Rich III, which the rap veteran teased in his most recent video single “The Riches.” Homeboy Sandman is gearing up for his upcoming US tour this Spring. With a plethora of new music and shows coming this year, connect with Homeboy Sandman via Patreon to stay up-to-date.

Tour Dates

3/27 - Orlando, FL

3/29 - Tampa, FL

3/30 - Jacksonville, FL

4/11 - San Antonio, TX

4/12 - Dallas, TX

4/13 - Austin, TX

4/17 - Santa Fe, NM

4/19 - Denver, CO

4/20 - Colorado Springs

4/25 - Lincoln, NE

4/26 - Sioux Falls, SD

5/03 - Chicago, IL

5/12 - Manchester, MA

5/14 - Portland, ME

5/16 - Providence RI