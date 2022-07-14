Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Homeboy Sandman & Deca Announce 2022 Co-Headlining Tour

The tour is set to kick off in August.

Jul. 14, 2022  

Homeboy Sandman & Deca are proud to announce their co-headlining US tour in August 2022! The tour kicks off on August 3rd in Asheville and will hit NYC, Philly, Boston, Denver, Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, LA, and more. Check out all the dates below!

Rapper/producer Deca has just released his tenth studio album Smoking Gun. Deca's streak of entrancing releases continues with Smoking Gun, an album that deftly blends psychedelic, raw production with sharp insights and clever lyricism.

But it's also much more than that. Smoking Gun is a sonic representation of an artist grappling with living in America, a country with a network of broken systems that leaves Deca questioning when and if it may turn around. Listen below!

For years, Homeboy Sandman has delivered timeless projects exhibiting his imaginative flows and thought-provoking lyrics. He's fresh off the release of his Illingsworth-produced EP There In Spirit, a 7-track masterclass in top-notch production and elite-level lyricism. Now, the prolific MC is back with a new mixtape I Can't Sell These.

The mixtape showcases Homeboy Sandman rapping over some of his favorite songs, film scores, & television intros; anything that he really loves and that moves him to write (but that he can't sell because he doesn't have the rights).

Homeboy Sandman and Deca are excited to hit the road together this August. "I love Deca's new record Smoking Gun. It's smart and brave and encourages independent, and accurate, thought. I'm grateful to be touring with him," states Sand.

The pair have two collaborations together including "Dawn Wind" from Deca's new album and their 2021 single "‎All Because of You (Infatuated Duke)" which received critical acclaim from FLOOD Magazine, Earmilk, Central Sauce, and more.

Deca concludes, "Homeboy Sandman's a true one of one. A phenomenal rapper, Scrabble titleholder, and a great human. I'm honored to hit the road with him." Catch Deca & Homeboy Sandman along with Felix Fast4ward holding down the ones and twos in a city near you for their upcoming headlining tour. See dates below!

Tour Dates

8/3 Asheville, NC @ Hawk & Hawthorne - Tickets

8/4 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right - Tickets

8/5 Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie - Tickets

8/6 College Park, MD @ ONLe ViBez - Tickets

8/7 New Haven, CT @ State House - Tickets

8/8 Boston, MA @ The Middle East

8/9 Winooski, VT @ Monkey House - Tickets

8/10 Troy, NY @ NoFun

8/19 Greeley, CO @ The Moxi - Tickets

8/20 Denver, CO @ The Black Buzzard - Tickets

8/21 Salt Lake City, UT @ Shades On State - Tickets

8/22 Bozeman, MT @ Filling Station - Tickets

8/23 Missoula, MT @ Monk's - Tickets

8/25 Portland, OR @ Star Theatre - Tickets

8/26 Seattle, WA @ High Dive - Tickets

8/27 Eugene, OR @ Wild Craft

9/1 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill - Tickets

9/3 Los Angeles, CA (TBA)

