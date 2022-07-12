Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Holy Fawn Announces Dimensional Bleed' Album

The new album will be released on September 9.

Jul. 12, 2022  

Holy Fawn, the Phoenix-based band whose 2018 DIY release, Death Spells, earned the fledgling foursome widespread recognition from both colleagues and writers, return with the eagerly-awaited album, Dimensional Bleed (Sept. 9, Wax Bodega).

"We're always going to be the same four humans making music," explains singer/guitar player Ryan Osterman of the collection that they co-produced with Mike Watts (Dillinger Escape Plan, Glassjaw). "With every release, I feel like we've continued to learn how to best support each other both mentally and musically, which enables us to try new things. Personally, I think this record has truly allowed us to explore more creative avenues than we did with Death Spells."

News of the 10-song album's impending arrival is met with the release of a second single the album, with the band releasing the album's title track this morning (link). The group released the single, and video for, "Death Is A Relief" in advance of their spring tour with Deafheaven.

"'Dimensional Bleed' vaguely refers to a concept of multiple dimensions and timelines that could exist simultaneously," adds guitar player Evan Phelps. "A lot of different media has alluded to this ideology, and I find the possibility of multiple dimensions intersecting and bleeding into others to be fascinating."

Album pre-orders, which include a selection of limited-edition vinyl variants, CD, cassette, as well as digital pre-saves, are available now here.

Holy Fawn embark on the first leg of what will be a lengthy touring cycle in support of Dimensional Bleed, on Aug. 31. The two week trek, with support from Astronoid, culminates in a return performance at Riot Fest. A U.K. headlining stint follows.

Watch the new music video here:

Holy Fawn tour dates

August 31 Albuquerque, NM Launchpad

September 2 Oklahoma City, OK 89th Street

September 3 Austin, TX Mohawk

September 4 Denton, TX Andy's Bar & Grill

September 6 Atlanta, GA Purgatory at The Masquerade

September 7 Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle

September 8 Baltimore, MD Metro Gallery

September 9 Philadelphia, PA Milkboy

September 10 New York, NY Saint Vitus

September 11 Providence, RI Fete Music Hall

September 13 Pittsburgh, PA Club Café

September 14 Lakewood, OH The Foundry

September 15 Ferndale, MI The Loving Touch

September 16 Chicago, IL Riot Fest

September 26 Manchester, UK Deaf Institute

September 27 Glasgow, UK The Garage (Attic)

September 28 Nottingham, UK Bodega

September 29 Bristol, UK Exchange

September 30 London, UK 229

