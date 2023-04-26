Hollywood Undead & Jelly Roll Share 'House of Mirrors'

Multi-platinum rap rock band Hollywood Undead share the music video for "House of Mirrors" featuring multi-genre sensation Jelly Roll. Available exclusively on the digital version of Hotel Kalifornia Deluxe, the song is a story of self-reflection and was co-written with Jelly Roll in a studio session last year.

"I've been a fan of Hollywood Undead for a long time - it was surreal to get to work with them," shares Jelly Roll. "Everything just clicked in the studio that day the record is a perfect representation of where we all were at that point in our lives."

"'House of Mirrors' is a song of self-reflection and redemption," Hollywood Undead's Johnny 3 Tears shares. "No matter how far you run you can't escape the person staring back at you in the mirror. One day we all have to face ourselves... and hopefully, we can look back and not have to look away at what we see."

Hotel Kalifornia Deluxe, the deluxe version of Hollywood Undead's eighth studio album Hotel Kalifornia is out Friday, April 28 on both digital and vinyl formats via BMG.

Hotel Kalifornia, originally released in 2022, represents "a juxtaposition between the 'haves' and the 'have-nots,' highlighting the ongoing homelessness and cost of living crisis that is affecting the band's home state of California." The album highlights the best aspects of what Hollywood Undead has become known for, garnering support from Revolver, SPIN, New Noise Magazine.

Hotel Kalifornia also saw placements on genre playlists such as Spotify's Rock Hard, Hard Rock & Rock Rotation, Apple Music's Breaking Hard Rock & New in Rock, and Top 40 placement at US Rock & Active Rock Radio with the standout single "City Of The Dead."

Hollywood Undead will make several festival appearances, co-headline appearances with Papa Roach, and headline throughout the spring and summer worldwide with Bamboozle Festival, and international festivals including Rock Im Park, Rock Am Ring, Nova Rock, Hellfest, and more. For tickets and more information, visit www.hollywoodundead.com.

SPRING/SUMMER FESTIVALS

May 05-07 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Bamboozle Festival

Jun. 02 - Nürnberg, Germany @ Rock Im Park

Jun. 03 - Nürburg, Germany @ Rock Am Ring

Jun. 06 - Padova, Italy @ Parca Della Musica with Papa Roach

Jun. 08 - Interlaken, Switzerland @ Greenfield Festival

Jun. 09 - Hradec, Czech Republic @ Rock For People

Jun. 10 - Nickelsdorf, Austria @ Nova Rock

Jun. 12 - Bratislava, Slovakia @ Refinery Gallery

Jun. 13 - Veszprem, Hungary @ Gyarkert with Papa Roach

Jun. 16 - Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting

Jun. 17 - Luxembourg @ Rockhal with Papa Roach

Jun. 18 - Clisson, France @ Hellfest

Jun. 19 - Bremen, Germany @ Pier 2 with Papa Roach

Jun. 20 - Freiberg, Germany @ SICK Arena with Papa Roach

Jun. 23 - Ysselsteyn, Netherlands @ Jera On Air Festival

Jun. 24 - Münster, Germany @ Vainstream Rockfest

Photo Credit: Cameron Nunez