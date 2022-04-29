Holly Humberstone Releases New Single 'Sleep Tight'

Today Holly Humberstone releases her blistering new single "Sleep Tight," via Darkroom/Interscope/Polydor Records.

Co-written with the 1975's Matty Healy and longtime collaborator Rob Milton, the BRITs Rising Star wrote about how to navigate the blurred lines between friendship and romance and the risk that comes with that. "Sleep Tight" is the singer-songwriter's second collaboration with Healy, following "Please Don't Leave Just Yet," taken from her critically acclaimed second EP The Walls Are Way Too Thin.

"It's awkward trying to navigate catching feelings for a friend, as they are often feelings we might have been suppressing for some time. When they float to the surface, you have to weigh up the risks of getting hurt and potentially losing them in your life. I wrote 'Sleep Tight' about the uncertainty of friendships evolving into something more. The first summer out of lockdown was pretty crazy for my friends and I because we finally had our freedom back and acted like we had nothing to lose. This song takes me back to that time of what felt like no consequences and impending heartbreak" - Holly Humberstone

Holly performed the song at her outstanding debut Coachella performance on both April 16th and 23rd, as well as on her support tour with Girl In Red across the US. This week she hit the road once again to join fellow BRIT Award and Grammy Award winning artist Olivia Rodrigo on her US tour, kicking it off with two sold out shows at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Winning the prestigious BRITs Rising Star earlier this year, Holly gave a captivating performance of the heartbreak ballad "London Is Lonely" live at the awards show, which was the very first time she has ever stepped foot into the O2 Arena.

Following in the footsteps of global superstars including Adele, Florence + The Machine, Sam Fender and Griff, Holly's Rising Star was only the beginning of a colossal year for the 22-year-old. Having just been nominated for Best Song Musically and Lyrically at this year's Ivor Novello's for "Haunted House," alongside Adele, Ed Sheeran and Dave, Holly is a standout songwriter and artist whose lyrics and melodies transform painful human experience into collective joy.

Most recently, she has also leant her inimitable vocals to BRIT Winner Sam Fender's smash hit "Seventeen Going Under," and has also covered Doja Cat's "Kiss Me More" for BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge and Prince's legendary "I Would Die 4 U," which shows her incredible ability to reimagine and redefine.

Initially released November 12th, 2021, The Walls Are Way Too Thin explores a moment in time that's universally relatable to anyone navigating the leap to adulthood, from the feeling of being lost to questioning your identity and belonging. Led by her milestone single "Scarlett," the EP features her collaboration with The 1975's Matty Healy "Please Don't Leave Just Yet," the cinematic title-track "The Walls Are Way Too Thin" and slowburn "Haunted House," as well as single "Friendly Fire."

The Walls Are Way Too Thin solidifies Humberstone as a voice for her generation, and demonstrates a songwriting prowess that defies her 21-years of age and only two years in the limelight. Always striving to write lyrics that are deeply personal to herself, the honest storytelling at the heart of Holly's craft has resonated with people everywhere and pinpointed a shared commonality in the peaks and valleys of our life experiences.

The Walls Are Way Too Thin succeeds Holly's critically acclaimed debut EP Falling Asleep At The Wheel, which marked the first chapter in the story of a new global talent who has garnered over 260 million global streams to-date and been nominated for the Ivor Novello Rising Star Award with Apple Music, placed as runner up in the BBC Sound of 2021, and been chosen as YouTube's next Artist On The Rise.

With performances under her belt on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Later...with Jools Holland, Holly most recently delivered a stunning rendition of "Scarlett" on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. Her unparalleled rise has caught the attention of Triple J, The NY Times, The Sunday Times, Variety, NME, ELLE, Billboard Nylon, AV Club, The Guardian, i-D and more, and although her story might have only just begun, Holly Humberstone is destined to be a force for years to come.

HOLLY HUMBERSTONE - 2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

April 26, 2022 - Radio City Music Hall - New York, NY (SOLD OUT)!

April 27, 2022 - Radio City Music Hall - New York, NY (SOLD OUT)!

April 29, 2022 - Massey Hall - Toronto, ON (SOLD OUT)!

April 30, 2022 - Massey Hall - Toronto, ON (SOLD OUT)!

May 3, 2022 - Roadrunner - Boston, MA (SOLD OUT)!

May 4, 2022 - The Anthem - Washington, DC (SOLD OUT)!

May 6, 2022 - The Met Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA (SOLD OUT)!

May 7, 2022 - The Met Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA (SOLD OUT)!

May 9, 2022 - Coca-Cola Roxy - Atlanta, GA (SOLD OUT)!

May 10, 2022 - Grand Ole Opry House - Nashville, TN (SOLD OUT)!

May 12, 2022 - 713 Music Hall - Houston, TX (SOLD OUT)!

May 13, 2022 - Moody Amphitheater - Austin, TX (SOLD OUT)!

May 14, 2022 - The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory - Irving, TX (SOLD OUT)!

May 17, 2022 - Arizona Federal Theatre - Phoenix, AZ (SOLD OUT)!

May 18, 2022 - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park - San Diego, CA (SOLD OUT)!

May 20, 2022 - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV (SOLD OUT)!

May 21, 2022 - Santa Barbara Bowl - Santa Barbara, CA (SOLD OUT)!

May 24, 2022 - Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA (SOLD OUT)!

May 25, 2022 - Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA (SOLD OUT)!

! supporting Olivia Rodrigo