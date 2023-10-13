Holly Humberstone Releases Highly Anticipated Debut Album 'Paint My Bedroom Black'

The album is out now via Darkroom / Geffen / Polydor Records.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 2 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Music Review: Singer Sings A Sexy, Slinky, Slithery Single With Natalie Douglas' New Relea Photo 3 Natalie Douglas Fans Can TRUST Her New Single To Entertain
Lovejoy Premieres New Single 'Normal People Things' Photo 4 Lovejoy Premieres New Single 'Normal People Things'

Holly Humberstone Releases Highly Anticipated Debut Album 'Paint My Bedroom Black'

Paint My Bedroom Black, the highly anticipated debut album from rising star Holly Humberstone, is out now via Darkroom / Geffen / Polydor Records.

When Humberstone first brought her intimate live shows to audiences in 2021, fans were already singing every word from her breakout 2020 EP, Falling Asleep At The Wheel. A select run of global dates followed, featuring sold-out shows at Los Angeles’ Roxy Theatre and multiple nights at New York’s Bowery Ballroom, which led to Humberstone being invited on tour with Olivia Rodrigo and Girl in Red in 2022.

It was on these trips through the soulless hotel rooms where the 23-year-old songwriter began to craft Paint My Bedroom Black, which evokes themes of lost loves, family units and the fear of growing up. 

Humberstone’s debut album represents her coming of age, showcasing her growth from an underground singer to one of the most exciting alternative pop stars of her generation. The dark and otherworldly space Humberstone has built has been lucid and visceral, capturing moments that are both uncomfortably intimate and brutally revealing. Having been nominated for two Ivor Novello’s, winning the BRIT Rising Star in 2022 and coming runner up in BBC Sound Of 2021, Humberstone’s storytelling is at the heart of her craft. 

The new music follows a monumental year for Humberstone who performed her single “Can You Afford To Lose Me?” on Late Night With Stephen Colbert, played her Matty Healy co-written song “Sleep Tight” for Vevo Live and made major festival debuts at Coachella, Glastonbury and Reading & Leeds. In addition, Humberstone played her biggest show to date at O2 Academy Brixton in London where she sang fan favorites “Scarlett” and “Overkill” to nearly 5,000 fans.  

Having garnered over 250 million global streams to date, Humberstone has become one of the most beloved artists for her raw, unfiltered, confessional songwriting. She has received support from established acts including Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers, Sigrid, Glass Animals and Matt Healy. In August, Humberstone performed an electrifying set at Los Angeles’ Fonda Theater to a sold-out crowd.

Photo credit: Constantine//Spence



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Rising Artist Mehro Returns With New Single dopamine Photo
Rising Artist Mehro Returns With New Single 'dopamine'

Rising artist mehro returns with a dreamy new single “dopamine,” which is released alongside a self-directed music video that follows mehro aimlessly floating through an empty amusement park. The new song flows effortlessly from one cascading melody into the next, giving way to mehro's desperate plea to rediscover the joy he once felt. 

2
Miko Marks Releases Single Jubilee Featuring Fisk Jubilee Singers Photo
Miko Marks Releases Single 'Jubilee' Featuring Fisk Jubilee Singers

MIKO MARKS releases single 'Jubilee' featuring Fisk Jubilee Singers and makes an appearance at Grand Ole Opry tonight. The Tennesseean praises the track for its redemptive arc and potential for success.

3
New Rules Drop New Single Ghost Town Photo
New Rules Drop New Single 'Ghost Town'

UK/Irish trio New Rules have released new single “Ghost Town.” The captivating track premiered last night on BBC Radio 1's Future Pop. Written by New Rules and John Ryan [One Direction, Niall Horan, Sabrina Carpenter], “Ghost Town” laments the demise of a relationship and the feeling of abandonment that comes after.

4
Israeli-American Rapper Kosha Dillz Pens Emotional Song Photo
Israeli-American Rapper Kosha Dillz Pens Emotional Song

Iaraeli-American rapper Kosha Dillz is sharing a brand new song penned following the news of Hamas' most recent attack on Israel. Within just a few days Kosha Dillz (aka Rami Even-Esh), had written “Bring the Family Home” and recorded and a stunning video shot in old Jewish New York on the Lower East Side.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Billy Porter to Release 'Black Mona Lisa' Album Next MonthBilly Porter to Release 'Black Mona Lisa' Album Next Month
Whoopi Goldberg Teases SISTER ACT 3 After Meeting With the PopeWhoopi Goldberg Teases SISTER ACT 3 After Meeting With the Pope
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Stars to Appear on Food Network's THE KITCHEN This WeekendHARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Stars to Appear on Food Network's THE KITCHEN This Weekend
Lauren Mia Releases Plant Medicine Inspired 'Ceremony' Ahead of 'Re:Birth' AlbumLauren Mia Releases Plant Medicine Inspired 'Ceremony' Ahead of 'Re:Birth' Album

Videos

Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love' Video
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
CHICAGO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO