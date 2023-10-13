Holly Humberstone Releases Highly Anticipated Debut Album 'Paint My Bedroom Black'

Paint My Bedroom Black, the highly anticipated debut album from rising star Holly Humberstone, is out now via Darkroom / Geffen / Polydor Records.

When Humberstone first brought her intimate live shows to audiences in 2021, fans were already singing every word from her breakout 2020 EP, Falling Asleep At The Wheel. A select run of global dates followed, featuring sold-out shows at Los Angeles’ Roxy Theatre and multiple nights at New York’s Bowery Ballroom, which led to Humberstone being invited on tour with Olivia Rodrigo and Girl in Red in 2022.

It was on these trips through the soulless hotel rooms where the 23-year-old songwriter began to craft Paint My Bedroom Black, which evokes themes of lost loves, family units and the fear of growing up.

Humberstone’s debut album represents her coming of age, showcasing her growth from an underground singer to one of the most exciting alternative pop stars of her generation. The dark and otherworldly space Humberstone has built has been lucid and visceral, capturing moments that are both uncomfortably intimate and brutally revealing. Having been nominated for two Ivor Novello’s, winning the BRIT Rising Star in 2022 and coming runner up in BBC Sound Of 2021, Humberstone’s storytelling is at the heart of her craft.

The new music follows a monumental year for Humberstone who performed her single “Can You Afford To Lose Me?” on Late Night With Stephen Colbert, played her Matty Healy co-written song “Sleep Tight” for Vevo Live and made major festival debuts at Coachella, Glastonbury and Reading & Leeds. In addition, Humberstone played her biggest show to date at O2 Academy Brixton in London where she sang fan favorites “Scarlett” and “Overkill” to nearly 5,000 fans.

Having garnered over 250 million global streams to date, Humberstone has become one of the most beloved artists for her raw, unfiltered, confessional songwriting. She has received support from established acts including Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers, Sigrid, Glass Animals and Matt Healy. In August, Humberstone performed an electrifying set at Los Angeles’ Fonda Theater to a sold-out crowd.

