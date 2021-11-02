Holly Clausius Releases Debut Album ROSE GARDEN

The wait is finally over. After a lead-up of three singles and two music videos, indie-folk singer-songwriter Holly Clausius has dropped her debut album "Rose Garden". The album delivers elements of folk, pop, rock, and Americana with honest lyrics and soulful vocals throughout. Highlights of the album include "Clementine", a playful folk-pop number about a queer elementary-school infatuation and asking a girl to dance, and "It Will Stay Right Here", a heartfelt tribute to the live music scene in Toronto that was hit hard during the pandemic, featuring multiple musicians in the local scene. The vocal delivery in the album, which blends influences of Amy Winehouse, Adele, and Feist are complex, powerful, and beg to be heard live. Holly will be premiering her album with a live full-band performance at the iconic Supermarket in Kensington.

"Rose Garden" was written entirely during isolation in early 2021. Clausius explains " I think the main thing people should take away from this album is that they're not alone. Whatever trauma/emotions you're going through there are others who have walked that path and are here for you. I want my music to sort of be that safety blanket for anyone struggling. It's actually quite ironic that it was made while isolated, because I've never felt more connected to myself and others while making it." While "Rose Garden" is easy to listen to on a long road trip or a walk through fall foliage, the subject matter of the songs range from issues involving mental health, toxic relationships, advocacy for the LGBTQ community, and commentary on an industry that needs to be reformed. This exceptionally well-written album cements Holly Clausius as an up-and-coming artist capable of anything.

Holly Clausius is a queer artist blazing a trail of her own. Currently based in Toronto, Holly Clausius is a full time musician mixing the genres of folk, pop and rock. Her soulful songwriting emulates the ballads of Feist, the honesty of Amy Winehouse and the emotion of Billie Eilish. Holly has been chosen to perform in this year's HoneyJam showcase- headlining the famous El Mocambo, she has placed 2nd in the Cross Canada Artists For Social Change competition- being praised and wowing Judge Tegan (from Tegan and Sara), and she's completed the RBC Music x Launchpad Entrepreneurship all in just the first half of 2021.

She has been featured in notable publications like Toronto Guardian and Bong Mines Entertainment and radio stations like Pop Can Radio and CBC London and Toronto. Her folk driven EP "Sunflower" was released in the summer of 2020, and she will be releasing her debut LP "Rose Garden" this October. Above everything, Holly's mission is to be a voice for the voiceless and for her music to be a safe haven for those who feel alone.

Follow Holly Clausius On:

Facebook

Instagram

Website

YouTube

Spotify