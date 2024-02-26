Hollow Coves Release 'See You Soon' Single From New Album 'Nothing To Lose'

With their first album in five years just around the corner - HOLLOW COVES - are today teasing one of its most blissful offerings: “See You Soon”.



With over a billion streams to their name and soaring, the Brisbane indie/folk duo's second album, ‘Nothing To Lose', couldn't be more anticipated upon its release on 1 March 2024 (via the Nettwerk label).

Capturing the blue-sky ideologies and open sense of adventure that courses through their new album, “See You Soon” is a masterclass in their spacious acoustic songcraft.



Creating a pin-drop aura with chiming guitars and those glistening Gold Coast harmonies that Matt Carins and Ryan Henderson call their own, this latest single from the childhood friends is a testament to the unbreakable bonds and unforgettable memories we make in life. As they explain:



“So you have made a new best friend somewhere in the world and you've shared so many great memories with them. Your time together comes to an end and you go your separate ways. Life gets busy and your communication together gets more and more distant. Eventually, you forget to ever contact them or call them but you always have moments in your life that remind you of them or the memories you shared together. This song is all about this feeling and trying to encourage the listener to reconnect with those people. Just send them a message or give them a call and see where they're at. I'm sure they'd really appreciate it.”

Said to be inspired by the works of Angus & Julia Stone (who the band would occasionally cover when they first started out), this tender song was written by Matt Carins with his wife Molly, before receiving the final Hollow Coves finesse with Ryan Henderson as they mapped-out their new album.



Recorded at Matt Corby's Rainbow Valley Studio, the ARIA-winning producer and songwriter teamed up with Hollow Coves for the creation ‘Nothing To Lose', their eagerly anticipated sophomore release.



Seeking to overcome the anxiety and burnout that accompany the relentless pace of the modern world, ‘Nothing to Lose' is an album all about reconnecting with nature and re-learning to appreciate day-to-day life. Opening up a world of early morning surf trips on Australia's Gold Coast, to getting lost in the expansive national parks of the American West, or even the slow-and-steady pleasure to be found in craftsmanship; the resultant album is one that explores all aspects of life and how we live it.

With recurring themes of gratitude, perspective and simplicity, Hollow Coves deliver 11 beautiful new songs of silver linings (“Milk & Honey", “Letting Go") and seeing family (“Photographs”), following your dreams (“On The Way”, “Let's Go") and having faith to be yourself (“Harder To Fake It”, “Nothing To Lose"), and so much more.



Featuring the previously released singles “Photographs”, “On The Way”, “Milk and Honey”, “Letting Go”, “Harder To Fake It” and “See You Soon”, ‘Nothing To Lose' will be released on 1 March, via the Nettwerk label.

In support of the new album, Hollow Coves are preparing for their biggest live shows to date, beginning with a UK and European this Spring. The UK and European dates are listed as follows:

Hollow Coves - UK + European Tour 2024

March 26 - Gebäude 9 - Cologne, Germany

March 28 - Muziekgieterij - Maastricht, Netherlands

March 29 - TivoliVredenburg, Ronda - Utrecht, Netherlands

March 30 - Zeche Carl - Essen, Germany

March 31 - Uebel & Gefaehrlich - Hamburg, Germany

April 2 - Columbia Theater - Berlin, Germany

April 3 - MEETFACTORY - Prague, Czech Republic

April 4 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria

April 5 - Technikum - Munich, Germany

April 7 - Magazzini Generali - Milan, Italy

April 8 - Komplex 457 - Zurich, Switzerland

April 9 - Les Docks - Lausanne, Switzerland

April 11 - halle02 - Heidelberg, Germany

April 12 - Opderschemlz - Dudelange, Luxembourg

April 13 - Le Trabendo - Paris, France

April 14 - AB Ballroom - Brussels, Belgium

April 16 - O2 Forum Kentish Town, London, United Kingdom



April 17 - Brudenell Social Club - Leeds, United Kingdom



April 18 - Academy 2 - Manchester, United Kingdom (early + late show)

Photo Credit: Catherine Bernier