Holidays In United States to Release HOW TO COUNT TO FIVE Via NTS

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Holidays in United States (HIUS), the Brooklyn-based emo band, has announced their forthcoming album 'How To Count To Five,' out October 2 via NTS Recordings. Alongside the album announcement, the band has shared their new single, 'Girl Problems.'

Born out of a chance meeting at a dive bar, HIUS has proven themselves as a key part of this generation's emo resurgence. On a snowy evening in NY, Connor O'Doherty and Simon Rosenthal met Garrett Winston. The three immediately bonded over emo's foundational acts including Cap'n Jazz, American Football, Merchant Ships, and Algernon Cadwallader. This conversation led the trio to begin writing together in January 2024.

A few months after their initial meeting, the group released their debut single 'Dog Song,' followed by their self-titled EP. Characterized by overdriven riffs and lofi innocence, the EP landed them on Perfectly Imperfect's Best Music of 2024. Shortly after the release, Garry invited close friend, Kali Priya Flanagan, of the chamber rock project Superfan, to join the lineup on bass. Kali's addition expanded the band's sound into a four-piece twinkly, mosh-inducing force.

In 2025, they released the split EP 'Ideas for Branching in United States' alongside NY's twee-electronic duo, ideasforconversation, and melodic emo band, Branching Out. Later that year, they followed the release with their 7 track EP 'This Is My Second Rodeo.' With somber, heart-breaking lyrics hidden amongst cheerful hammer-ons and cathartic group vocals, the EP established HIUS as ones to watch.

Last winter, close friend and member of fellow NY bands Cash Only Tony's and Zachshots, Annika Haakonsen joined the group as lead vocalist. Haakonsen's addition marked a departure from the genre's foundations and into their own blend of earnest sweetness and jagged interjection. Mixing each member's own sonic influence and intuition, they've landed on a newfound collage of a playful, yet dense weaving of instrumentation and melody.

Steadily cementing their impact on the scene, the band have had a year of shows supporting modern heavy hitters like Camping in Alaska, Dead Butterflies, and ipromisedtheworld. On their West Coast run in the beginning of the year, they shared stages with February, My Point of You, and Punxsutawney. On their most recent Midwest/East Coast tour in June, they performed alongside heroes Algernon Cadwallader, Empire! Empire! (I Was a Lonely Estate), Porches and Lowertown.

Tracklist

1. If the Shoe Doesn't Fit…

2. Topics for Discussion

3. Girl Problems

4. My Highness

5. Edward vs. Jacob vs. Simon

6. I <3 Haters

7. Dainty Flower Song

8. Christopher Jazz

9. My License is Suspended, Your License is Expired

10. sybau

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