Holding Absence Release Anthemic New Single 'Afterlife'

Holding Absence are proud to release the second single from their much-anticipated second record The Greatest Mistake Of My Life. The deeply anthemic new track, titled "Afterlife", is available everywhere now.

"We truly believe this song to be one of our best yet, with its pounding chorus and emotive vocals. Just listening to this song is making us itch for the return of live music so we can get out and play it to you all!" shares impassioned frontman Lucas Woodland. "With this song released, we're one step closer to releasing our sophomore album 'The Greatest Mistake Of My Life' and we can't wait for you guys to hear it!"

Watch the gorgeous new video for 'Afterlife' now below.

"Afterlife" joins previously released single "Beyond Belief" from the band's upcoming sophomore release The Greatest Mistake Of My Life, due out April 16, 2021 via Sharp Tone Records. Fans can pre-order The Greatest Mistake Of My Life at http://shrptn.co/holdingabsence.

In the band's own words, "This album is about telling stories that are presented through the lens of hindsight, regret and looking back. There are songs that celebrate life when faced with death, and others that speak to the choices we make about how we live our lives. The fear of love, newfound respect for life and the covering up of depression are all subjects that rear their head. The Greatest Mistake Of My Life exercises emotion in many ways, and that was an important thing for us to do, because emotion isn't rigid - it's not just love or joy or sadness - it's a lot of things."