Hockey Dad Releases 'Base Camp' Amidst U.S. Tour

Australian surf/skate rockers Hockey Dad release the second single this year, "Base Camp" – which premiered on tastemaker Australian radio triple j yesterday – along with a video that continues the saga of a lowkey art heist.

The band are also in the middle of a US headline tour, bringing their sunny surf rock from coast to coast. Find the tour dates HERE and listen to "Base Camp" HERE.

"Base Camp" rings true to the band's West Coast sound, with plenty of brightly-tinged reverb and gang vocals on a fiendishly addictive chorus. The video follows the plot of the previous single "Still Have Room," and asks you to reconsider all of your evidence when new context is presented to you. Whose really the bad guy in any given situation?

Of "Base Camp," the band say, "'Base Camp' is about plotting out milestones and achievements on your journey and maybe being a little frustrated with stagnant periods in your life. Wanting to make the first step and change. Whilst being weary of what's ahead. Not really knowing the severity of the challenge. It's about buying into incentivized happiness. I'll get this promotion done and achieve this goal and THEN I'll be happy."

Hockey Dad is the Australian surf rock duo of childhood best friends Zach Stephenson and Billy Flemming, formed when there were no waves to surf & turned into a global standard for modern surf/skate rock. With fans at NME, The Guardian, NPR Music, triple j, a long lasting partnership with Volcom, & more. They've accumulated over 100 million streams on Spotify alone, and have worked with legends like producer John Goodmanson (Bikini Kill, Blonde Redhead, Death Cab for Cutie, Los Campesinos!, Sleater-Kinney), toured with Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, Mt. Joy, Ultra Q, and more.

TOUR DATES

2/21 - Lowbrow Palace - El Paso, TX

2/23 - Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX

2/24 - Empire Control Room - Austin, TX

2/27 - New World Brewery - Tampa, FL

2/28 - Purgatory - Atlanta, GA

3/1 - Songbyrd - Washington DC

3/2 - First Unitarian Church - Philadelphia, PA

3/3 - Wonder Bar - Asbury Park, NJ

3/5 - The Garrison - Toronto, CA

3/6 - Mahalls - Lakewood, OH

3/7 - Ace of Cups - Columbus, OH

3/8 - Old Rock House - St Louis, MO

3/9 - Bottleneck - Lawrence, KS

3/11 - The Coast - Fort Collins, CO

3/12 - Black Sheep - Colorado Springs, CO

3/15 - Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM

3/16 - 191 Toole - Tucson, AZ

Photo by Chris Frape