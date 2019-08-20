Hobo Johnson Drops New Song from Upcoming Album, Out Sept. 13

Showing no signs of slowing down, Sacramento's own Hobo Johnson shares a new song titled "Subaru Crosstrek XV." The Fall of Hobo Johnson will be released on September 13th via Reprise / Warner Records.

Additionally, Zane Lowe premiered "Subaru Crosstrek XV" today as an Apple Music "World Record" on Beats 1. Produced by Ryan Lewis, the song pays homage to the car Hobo bought when he upgraded from the '94 Toyota Corolla he used to live in. The "Subaru Crosstrek XV" is said to be built to last and engineered for a long, interesting life. It's the kind of mission statement a resourceful guy like Hobo Johnson can get behind as the chorus in the song repeats "I just bought a Subaru Crosstrek, I would've bought a Lambo, but I'm not quite there yet."

The new track follows a recent performance at Lollapalooza and previously released music and videos for "Ugly Kid" and "Typical Story" from the new album. Additionally, Hobo made his TV debut with a show-stopping performance of "Typical Story" on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Hobo Johnson will be hitting the road this fall on The Fall Tour of Hobo Johnson, starting October 9th in Seattle, WA. In addition to the tour, Hobo will be performing at various festivals in the coming months including Reading Festival, Leeds Festival and Voodoo Festival (full dates below).

2019 TOUR DATES:

AUGUST

8/21: Kingston Upon Thames, UK @ Club Pryzm

8/23: Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

8/24: Wetherby, UK @ Leeds Festival

OCTOBER

10/9: Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

10/10: Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

10/11: Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/13: San Francisco, CA @ Warfield

10/14: Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern

10/16: Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

10/18: Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

10/19: Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

10/21: Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

10/22: San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

10/23: Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

10/24: Houston, TX @ House of Blues

10/25: New Orleans, LA @Voodoo Festival

NOVEMBER

11/2: Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

11/3: Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

11/4: Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore

11/6: Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

11/7: New York, NY @ Playstation Theater

11/8: Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore

11/10: Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

11/11: Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/13: Toronto, ON @ Danforth

11/14: Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak

11/15: Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

11/16: Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

11/17: Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's

11/19: Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

11/20: Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

11/21: Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

11/22: Saint Louis, MO @ Pageant

11/23: Kansas City, MO @ Truman

11/24: Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

11/26: Denver, CO @ Ogden

11/29: Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

DECEMBER

12/28: Brisbane, QLD, Australia @ Wildlands 2019

12/28 - 1/1: Lardner, VIC, Australia @ Beyond The Valley 2019

12/28 - 1/1: Glenworth Valley, NSW, Australia @ Lost Paradise 2019

12/31 - 1/1: Perth, WA, Australia @ Origin Fields 2019

Hailing from Sacramento, CA, artist Frank Lopes, who cultivated the moniker Hobo Johnson after being kicked out of his parents' house and left to live in his '94 Corolla, is propelling his way to the top. The half Azorean Portuguese, quarter Mexican and Native American vocalist built a grassroots following via viral homegrown style videos showcasing his singularity; an amalgamation of spoken word poetry, punk, folk and rap backed by his band The Lovemakers. Hobo's momentum reached a tipping point after gaining feverish interest through his entry in NPR's "Tiny Desk" Contest, which went viral (26 million streams to date) despite not winning. Bursting with unadulterated sincerity, his genre-defying sound feels akin to musical anomalies of the past and future. 2017 saw Hobo Johnson's self-released debut album, The Rise of Hobo Johnson, selling out shows everywhere and amassing over 105 million cumulative U.S. streams. Hobo Johnson's impact only continues to grow with the coming of his sophomore album, The Fall if Hobo Johnson, and lead single "Typical Story."





