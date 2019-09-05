Hitmakers Max and Kim Petras Team Up for Rousing New Version of Smash Single 'Love Me Less'

"Woo-ah!" Rising "Young Pop God" (GQ) MAX has teamed up with the critically-acclaimed pop star Kim Petras for a rousing new version of his smash hit single "Love Me Less", which has clocked over 100 million streams worldwide, been performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The TODAY Show, and LIVE with Kelly and Ryan, and is currently #18 on Top 40 Pop Radio. "Love Me Less" (feat. Kim Petras) is available now across all digital streaming platforms worldwide. Listen below.



"From the moment I met Kim, I not only knew she was an incredible person, but also one of the most talented artists and singers out there," MAX shares. "I'm so honored to have her soaring spicy vocals on this new version of 'Love Me Less.'"



Produced by Rogét Chahayed (Travis Scott, Halsey, Calvin Harris) and Imad Royal (The Chainsmokers), "Love Me Less" (feat. Quinn XCII) has been unstoppable since debuting on April 5th, 2019. Having just reached #18 at Top 40 Pop Radio with over 100 million streams worldwide, the track has exploded globally and continues to garner over 3 million streams per week. The track charted in the Top 200 of the US and Global Spotify Charts, as well as on Pandora and Shazam.



"Love Me Less" (feat. Quinn XCII) debuted on 25 New Music Friday lists and earned coveted placements on a number of Spotify's most popular playlists-including spending months on Today's Top Hits and landing the #1 spot and cover of Pop Rising-as well as many more on Apple Music including A-List Pop and New Music Daily. MAX has given stirring live performances of the single on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The TODAY Show, LIVE With Kelly and Ryan, and most recently at the US Open's Arthur Ashe Kids' Day. The colorful music video for "Love Me Less" (feat. Quinn XCII) is directed by Drew Kirsch (John Legend, Lennon Stella, Jai Wolf).

So far this year, MAX has already been featured glowingly by fashion magazines L'Officiel and tmrw, dubbed a "Young Pop God" by GQ, and nominated for Best New Pop Artist at this year's iHeart Music Awards alongside fellow nominees Marshmello, Bazzi, Lauv, and NF. The honor followed the success of his 2016 album Hell's Kitchen Angel, which contained the enormous single "Lights Down Low" that reached one billion total audience spins on iHeartRadio stations, earning MAX iHeartRadio's prestigious Titanium Award earlier this year.



MAX is currently in the midst of his Intimate AF Tour that hits Boston, Washington D.C., Denver, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Dallas over the next several months. For ticket information and a complete list of tour dates, please visit MAX's website HERE.

Listen here:





