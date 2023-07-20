Hit Maker Big Boss Vette Proves Her Resilience on Debut EP

The new EP comes on the heels of her incendiary “Ion Need.”

By: Jul. 20, 2023

Rapidly-rising St. Louis rapper and singer Big Boss Vette shares her anxiously awaited debut EP, RESILIENCE via Beatstaz/Amigo Records/Republic Records. 

In celebration of the project’s arrival, she uncovered a personal short film that digs deeper into Big Boss Vette’s story of RESILIENCE. It opens with a powerful line from the hit-maker as she states, “the good s yall see came from a million failures.” Then it proceeds to chronicle her success from the very start up until now. It’s a transparent and inspiring story of how self belief will unlock the doors to achieving your dreams.

With no shortage of quotable wordplay or massive melodies, RESILIENCE boasts seven brand new songs. The stand out track “Get It” is a multigenerational anthem fit for any backyard bbq. While other songs including the punchy “Another One” and club-ready banger “Lick The Cat” double-down on Big Boss Vette’s strong aptitude for creating memorable hooks. Check out the full track-listing below.

The new EP comes on the heels of her incendiary “Ion Need.” In addition to looks from Uproxx, LA WEEKLY, Rap-Up, and more, Billboard asserted that she is a, “…hard-hitting rapper [donning] a charming-yet-deceiving smile on her face.” She recently delivered a standout performance at the official 2023 BET Awards pre-show in Los Angeles. Her presence could be felt throughout the day as she also stunned on the red carpet. BET also recently named her the July “Amplified Artist.”

Big Boss Vette has maintained her momentum with one anthem after another, including “No Fakin,” “Outside,” “Snatched,” and her breakout “Pretty Girls Walk.” Beyond generating hundreds of millions of streams and igniting festival stages, including her upcoming performances at Rolling Loud Miami and Lollapalooza, she has delivered a series of high-profile collaborations.

She teamed up with Omah Lay for “I Can’t Stop” from the Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Deluxe Edition) Soundtrack. Plus, she appeared on iCandy’s “Keep Dat n*gga (Pt 2)” [feat. GloRilla, Kali, & Big Boss Vette] and linked up with Spiffy The Goat for the Remix of “Throw It.” Not to mention, she has earned widespread acclaim and soundtracked viral social media clips by the likes of Reba McEntire, Madonna, Kate Beckinsale, Jennifer Lopez, Paris Hilton, Nicole Scherzinger, and many more.

Now, she shows her Resilience.

ABOUT BIG BOSS VETTE

Big Boss Vette exudes classic underdog hunger spiked with a fresh, fearless, and fiery approach to hip-hop. The St, Louis-born rapper toggles between airtight bars, slippery melodies, and irresistible hooks. She has documented this growth in real-time with one banger after another.

After achieving viral buzz in high school, she popped off with a procession of anthems, including “Outside” and “Snatched.” In 2022, the latter set TikTok on fire, racking up 2 billion views across half-a-million creates by everyone from Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian to Halle Bailey and JT of City Girls.

Meanwhile, Flo Milli and Saucy Santana jumped on the Official Remix. Expanding her presence, she turned up at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Cypher and starred in the 2022 Hip-Hop Awards edition of BET’s Rate the Bars in addition to earning high-profile syncs on HULU’s The D’Amelio Show and HBO’s EMMY® Award-nominated Insecure from creator Issa Rae.

Additionally, she launched her own popular online series, Big Boss Vette Show. Simultaneously, she progressed as a performer, headlining Nick Cannon’s coast-to-coast Future “Superstar Tour” tour with Live Nation and gracing the bills of 2023 festivals such as Lollapalooza and Rolling Loud.

Most importantly, she leveled up as an artist, adopting different flows. The single “Pretty Girls Walk” lit up social media and piled up over 30 million streams between the original and Coi Leray Remix, exploding as her biggest single to date. “Problem” only continued her red hot run in 2023.

After generating tens of millions of streams and earning widespread acclaim from Pitchfork, E!, UPROXX, XXL, and more, she shows out on a series of 2023 singles and her forthcoming full-length debut EP for Beatstaz/Amigo Records/Republic Records.



