Hippie Sabotage Announces 'Legends of Fall Tour'

Californian EDM duo Hippie Sabotage are set to embark on a 6-week, 17-date tour of the US and Mexico City this fall, kicking off in Austin on October 3rd.



Amongst the 17 dates are festival appearances at Austin City Limits (Oct 5th), the Santa Cruz Music Festival (Oct 19) and Day N Vegas (Nov 1st-3rd). Elsewhere there are performances in high-profile cities such as Baton Rouge (Oct 7th), Birmingham (Oct 8th), Honolulu (Nov 9th) and Mexico City (Nov 17th). The sibling duo have also recently released two singles, the tripped-out 'TRUST NOBODY' and similarly downbeat 'FIND ME'.



Tickets are available for all CITI cardholders starting today, Aug. 20th, at 12pm EST / 9am PST. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10am Local on Friday, August 23rd.



Renowned for their massive, nationwide tours, Hippie Sabotage are fresh from their 'The Beautiful Beyond' tour, which saw them head on a mammoth 30-date schedule across North America. Composed of Kevin and Jeff Saurer, Hippie Sabotage are acclaimed producers, previously scoring the #1 position onBillboard's Next Big Sound chart.



Hippie Sabotage's October and November tour will see this West Coast powerhouse back on the road doing what they do best.

Hippie Sabotage Tour Dates:

Oct 03 - Emo's, Austin, TX

Oct 05 - Austin City Limits, Austin TX

Oct 07 - Varsity Theatre, Baton Rouge, AL

Oct 08 - Iron City, Birmingham, AL

Oct 09 - The Lyric, Oxford, MS

Oct 10 - George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville, AR

Oct 12 - Austin City Limits, Austin, TX

Oct 13 - Cotillion Ballroom, Wichita, KS

Oct 15 - Orpheum Theater, Flagstaff, AZ

Oct 17 - Fremont Theater, San Luis Obispo, CA

Oct 18 - Fox Theater, Pomona, CA

Oct 19 - Santa Cruz Music Festival, Santa Cruz, CA

Oct 20 - Santa Cruz Music Festival, Santa Cruz, CA

Nov 03 - Day N Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

Nov 09 - Republik, Honolulu, HI

Nov 10 - Mulligan's on the Blue, Maui, HI

Nov 17 - Corona Capital, Mexico City, MX

Nov 22 - Williwaw, Anchorage, AK





