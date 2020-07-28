Hippie Sabotage Announce Social Distance Drive-In Tour

The Tour Will Take Place in August

LA-based electronic music duo Hippie Sabotage have announced their 3-date Drive-in Tour, kicking off on August 27th - 29th. This is the first time the sibling producers have been on the road since their sold-out 32-date 'The Beautiful Beyond' Tour, which unfortunately got cut short due to COVID-19.



Comprised of brothers Kevin and Jeff Saurer, the chilli-wave-meets-trap producers will take their energetic live show on the road, stopping off in Charlotte, North Carolina, then moving on to Texas where they'll perform in Fort Worth and conclude the show in Houston. The unique concept show, hosted by No Parking Party - a new event series centred around creating a safe place to enjoy live music - will ensure maximum safety and guidelines are met. Face masks will be mandatory for ticket buyers who will need to keep to the social distancing rules when not in vehicles.



Speaking briefly about the show, Kevin from The Hippies says - "If you like me and Jeff and you heard that our shows are fun, you should come! We are super stoked. Go get tickets man"



Exploding onto the scene with their 2014 remix of Tove Lo's 'Habits (Stay High)' - which is approaching 800M YouTube Plays - Hippie Sabotage have since surpassed over 1 Billion Spotify Streams and worked with Billie Eilish, Khalid, G-Eazy, Denzel Curry and more! In 2019, Hippie Sabotage embarked on a massive festival run, bringing their high energy shows to crowds at Austin City Limits, Made In America, Day N Vegas, Bumbershoot, Electric Forest, Corona Capital, Splash House and more.



Tickets for Hippie Sabotage's Drive-In tour are on sale now and selling fast, with Tier 1 already sold out for the Fort Worth show. More can be found here: https://noparkingparty.com/

Hippie Sabotage Drive-In Tour Dates

August 27th - Charlotte, NC

August 28th - Fort Worth, TX

August 29th - Houston, TX

View More Music Stories Related Articles