Hip Hop Artist Benny Duhay Gets Lyrical In 'WWBD'

First generation American Hip Hop artist Benny Duhay kicks the summer off right with his lyrical new hit "WWBD" aka "What Would Benny Do?". Inspired by how he envisioned his first tour after COVID, "WWBD" speaks a LIVE show into existence after a long period of isolation during quarantine. "WWBD" is the party we've all been craving. Lyrically verbose, Benny shows off his impressive delivery over captivating production that was mixed and mastered remotely from California. Now based in Los Angeles, Benny releases "WWBD" ahead of his debut album, scheduled to release this August. His upcoming album displays his versatility with the perfect variety of club hits and lyrical jams for wide appeal.

"This song was inspired by my vision of what a tour would look like for me post Covid. Almost like writing it into existence. Without being able to do a live show in over two years now, I really had to think back of how things used to be but also how wild things will be once we get back to normal." - Benny Duhay

Originally from Tel Aviv, Benny did not speak a word of English when he arrived in the US. Now, a lyrically verbose rapper, Benny has come a long way in his journey toward establishing himself as a west coast rapper on the rise. Influenced by artists like Kanye West, Drake, Lupe Fiasco and Eminmen, Benny's style offers a brilliant balance of skill and good vibes. Having received high praises from Medium Magazine, The Source and many more, Benny is making his mark on the music industry in an impressive way. Now that the world is ready to open back up, all eyes are on Benny. We're just left to ask - What would Benny do?

"What would Benny do, What would Benny do // That depends, hit the pen, Maybe heavy brew" ~ WWBD

Listen to "WWBD" on Spotify here.