Hinder Announce Rescheduled Live Dates

Hinder formed in 2001 and have remained at the top of their game supported by a solid and steady fanbase. The proof is in the numbers, selling over 4 million albums and 10 million singles and amassing more than 150 million video views. The band has also seen more than 100 million streams and growing.As one of the few rock bands to grab massive cross-over success, Hinder's 2005 debut album, Extreme Behavior is now certified 3x Platinum. In 2008 their sophomore effort, Take It To The Limit, surpassed their debut by peaking at #4 on the Billboard 200 and hitting the Mainstream Rock chart at #3 with single 'Use Me.' This solidified Hinder as the biggest new breakout rock act and catapulting them into packed arenas worldwide with the likes of Aerosmith, Mötley Crüe, Nickelback, 3 Doors Down, Papa Roach, and many others. Hinder proved consistent record hit making by following up with a #1 Top Modern Rock/Alternative Album, All American Nightmare (LP 3), and a #3 Top Hard Rock Album, Welcome To The Freakshow (LP 5).