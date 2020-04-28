Hinder Announce Rescheduled Live Dates

Multi-platinum rockers Hinder have rescheduled dates to celebrate the 15th Anniversary of their debut Extreme Behavior. The band will perform the LP live in its entirety for the first time ever. Extreme Behavior reached #6 on the Billboard 200 and #2 on the Top Rock Albums chart and the second single 'Lips of an Angel' became one of the biggest songs of the year reaching the top 10 across several Billboard singles charts, including #1 at Top 40 and Pop 100. Extreme Behavior has since been certified 3x Platinum. Prior to the anniversary trek, the band will be playing a series of festival and one-off dates. Tickets for the gigs are on sale now.

"It's a strange feeling to think that our first major label album came out 15 years ago! This tour is going to be the first time that we've played some these songs since 2005. Going back through the catalogue brings back so many memories of where we were when each song was written. I can't wait to see how people react to each song at the shows!" Cody Hanson.

Hinder most recently released their cover of the Eagles classic 'Life in the Fast Lane' that premiered on Loudwire this past summer. The band is working on new material and will head into the studio later this year.

Release plans for Hinder's seventh studio album will be announced soon. The set will follow 2017's The Reign and will be the first they do completely on their own terms. Cody Hanson explains: "We're excited about releasing the next album, but in a different way than usual. We've never had the opportunity before to completely control every aspect of the creative process until now. We've worked really hard to get to this point and we can't wait to share the outcome with our fans!"



As one of the few rock bands to grab massive cross-over success, Hinder's 2005 debut album, Hinder formed in 2001 and have remained at the top of their game supported by a solid and steady fanbase. The proof is in the numbers, selling over 4 million albums and 10 million singles and amassing more than 150 million video views. The band has also seen more than 100 million streams and growing.As one of the few rock bands to grab massive cross-over success, Hinder's 2005 debut album, Extreme Behavior is now certified 3x Platinum. In 2008 their sophomore effort, Take It To The Limit, surpassed their debut by peaking at #4 on the Billboard 200 and hitting the Mainstream Rock chart at #3 with single 'Use Me.' This solidified Hinder as the biggest new breakout rock act and catapulting them into packed arenas worldwide with the likes of Aerosmith, Mötley Crüe, Nickelback, 3 Doors Down, Papa Roach, and many others. Hinder proved consistent record hit making by following up with a #1 Top Modern Rock/Alternative Album, All American Nightmare (LP 3), and a #3 Top Hard Rock Album, Welcome To The Freakshow (LP 5). Tour Dates: Jul 01 - Chesterfield, MI - Diesel Concert Lounge Jul 03 - Muskegon, MI - RockStock Jul 04 - Algona, IA - ABATE of Iowa - Freedom Rally Jul 11 - Gettysburg, PA - Gettysburg Bike Week at All Star Jul 18 - Osceola, IA - Lakeside Casino Jul 23 - LaCrosse, WI - Garden Stage at Oktoberfest Grounds Jul 31 - Walker, MN - Northern Lights Casino Aug 01 - Jefferson City, MO - Cole County Fairgrounds Aug 08 - Van Wert, OH - Van Wert County Fair Aug 09 - Marietta, OH - Adelphia Music Hall Aug 15 - Carlton, MN - Black Bear Casino Resort Sep 18 - Marion, IL - The Pavillion Sep 19 - Wisconsin Dells, WI - Crystal Grand Music Theatre Sep 20 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theater Sep 21 - Joliet, IL - The Forge Sep 23 - Golden, CO - The Buffalo Rose Sep 24 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater Sep 25 - Cheyenne, WY - The Lincoln Sep 26 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios Live Sep 27 - Inman, KS - 365 Sports Complex Sep 29 - Amarillo, TX - Hoots Pub Sep 30 - The Colony, TX - Lava Cantina Oct 02 - Baton Rouge, LA - The Basin Oct 03 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Oct 05 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum Oct 06 - Ocala, FL - Raw Hyde Live Oct 07 - Greer, SC - The Spinning Jenny Oct 08 - Huntsville, AL - Sidetracks Music Hall Oct 09 - Chattanooga, TN - Songbirds South Oct 10 - Johnson City, TN - Capone's Oct 12 - Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theater Oct 13 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27 Oct 15 - Hampton Beach, VA - Wally's Pub Oct 16 - Frenchtown, NJ - Arties Bar and Grill Oct 17 - Frenchtown, NJ - Arties Bar and Grill Oct 18 - Atlantic City, NJ - Anchor Rock Club Oct 21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse Oct 22 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Concert Hall Oct 23 - Flint MI - The Machine Shop Oct 24 - Nashville, TN - The Cowan Oct 30 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre





