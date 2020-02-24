Hinder Announce 'Extreme Behavior' 15th Anniversary Tour
Multi-platinum rockers Hinder will hit the road to celebrate the 15th Anniversary of their debut Extreme Behavior, playing the LP live in its entirety for the first time ever. Extreme Behavior reached #6 on the Billboard 200 and #2 on the Top Rock Albums chart and the second single 'Lips of an Angel' became one of the biggest songs of the year reaching the top 10 across several Billboard singles charts, including #1 at Top 40 and Pop 100. Extreme Behavior has since been certified 3x Platinum. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, February 28th.
"It's a strange feeling to think that our first major label album came out 15 years ago! This tour is going to be the first time that we've played some these songs since 2005. Going back through the catalogue brings back so many memories of where we were when each song was written. I can't wait to see how people react to each song at the shows!" Cody Hanson.
Hinder most recently released their cover of the Eagles classic 'Life in the Fast Lane' that premiered on Loudwire this past summer. The band is working on new material and will head into the studio later this year.
Release plans for Hinder's seventh studio album will be announced soon. The set will follow 2017's The Reign and will be the first they do completely on their own terms. Cody Hanson explains: "We're excited about releasing the next album, but in a different way than usual. We've never had the opportunity before to completely control every aspect of the creative process until now. We've worked really hard to get to this point and we can't wait to share the outcome with our fans!"
Hinder formed in 2001 and have remained at the top of their game supported by a solid and steady fanbase. The proof is in the numbers, selling over 4 million albums and 10 million singles and amassing more than 150 million video views. The band has also seen more than 100 million streams and growing.As one of the few rock bands to grab massive cross-over success, Hinder's 2005 debut album, Extreme Behavior is now certified 3x Platinum. In 2008 their sophomore effort, Take It To The Limit, surpassed their debut by peaking at #4 on the Billboard 200 and hitting the Mainstream Rock chart at #3 with single 'Use Me.' This solidified Hinder as the biggest new breakout rock act and catapulting them into packed arenas worldwide with the likes of Aerosmith, Mötley Crüe, Nickelback, 3 Doors Down, Papa Roach, and many others. Hinder proved consistent record hit making by following up with a #1 Top Modern Rock/Alternative Album, All American Nightmare (LP 3), and a #3 Top Hard Rock Album, Welcome To The Freakshow (LP 5).
Tour Dates:
Apr 25 - Wisconsin Dells, WI - Crystal Lake Music Theatre
Apr 26 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theatre
Apr 27 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
Apr 29 - Golden, CO - The Buffalo Rose
Apr 30 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
May 01 - Cheyenne, WY - Archer Events Center
May 02 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios Live
May 05 - The Colony, TX - Lava Cantina
May 06 - Baton Rouge, LA - The Basin
May 08 - Greer, SC - The Spinning Jenny
May 09 - Huntsville, AL - Sidetracks
May 10 - Chattanooga, TN - Songbirds South
May 11 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
May 12 - Ocala, FL - Raw Hyde Live
May 14 - Memphis, TN - TBD
May 15 - Johnson City, TN - Capone's
May 16 - Johnson City, TN - Capone's
May 18 - Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theater
May 19 - Virgina Beach, VA - Elevation 27
May 21 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
May 22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse
May 23 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods
May 24 - Portland, ME - Aura
May 26 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
May 27 - Atlantic City, NJ - Anchor Rock Club
May 29 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's
May 30 - Frenchtown, NJ - Arties Bar & Grill
May 31 - Harrisburg, PA - Midtown Arts Center
Jun 02 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
Jun 03 - Lexington, KY - Diamond Concert Hall
Jun 05 - Little Rock, AR - Revolution Music Room
Jun 07 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre