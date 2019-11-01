Highly Suspect's Third Album 'MCID' Out Now

Today 3x Grammy Award-nominated rock band Highly Suspect release their long awaited third album MCID via 300 Entertainment. The genre-defying sixteen song LP is an experience that blends rock, rap, hip-hop, pop, heavy metal and just about everything in between and includes features from Young Thug, Tee Grizzley, Gojira, and Conor Mason of Nothing But Thieves.

MCID is a family meeting and an apology from lead singer Johnny Stevens whose lyrics demand accountability from himself and urge him to be more honest to conquer the demons that made him who he is. The album dives head first into personal experiences and topics like paternity surprises, insecurities, heartbreak, hope, false social media worship, substance abuse, and anti-trump lyrics. Tracks "Canals" and "Silk Road" express animosity towards the political landscape through fiery sound and hard hitting lyrics. Opening track "Fly" grapples with hard hitting issues like self-realization, suicide, and trying to change with an addictive chorus ringing out "Dear Johnny be honest / You can change if you want it."

First single off album MCID, "16," has reached #1 on Rock Radio in the country, making this the third #1 song for Highly Suspect at #1 on Rock Radio. "16" is a song about love and heartbreak, unique to the rock scene with not a single guitar on the track. No other song has reached #1 on Rock Radio void of guitars in the last 30 years. Other notable acts to hit #1 on Rock Radio since that date include Pearl Jam, Green Day, and Soundgarden.

Highly Suspect is in the midst of their US headline tour with support from Slothrust and recently announced their 27 city North American Headlining Tour kicking off on February 1. Tickets go on sale today, November 1, at 10am local time. Highly Suspect will also be embarking on a major Global Tour in 2019 and 2020 with underplays sold out in a matter of hours. As the #41 touring band in the worldaccording to Pollstar's Top 75 live and in the top #100 for US Shazams, Highly Suspect is turning rock music on its head.

MCID. This is the slogan tattooed on bodies across the world, four letters that hold so much meaning, a mystery to anyone who is not in the know. Highly Suspect members Johnny Stevens and twins Richand Ryan Meyer had not only been playing music for eight years before topping radio charts, garnering Grammy nominations, and selling out tours- but they also had been gradually accruing a cast of comrades that orbited their star, friends and chosen family that would travel the world with them, move cross country with them, and become pet parents with them. The growing community of companions have a name, and it is MCID.

Originally from Cape Cod, the three band members played covers in dive bars and moved to a studio apartment in Brooklyn together. In 2015, they gained national recognition after the release of their debut album Mister Asylum on 300 Entertainment and their singles "Lydia" and "Bloodfeather" topped the rock radio charts. The next year they performed at the Grammy Ceremony, receiving two nominations for Best Rock Album and Best Rock Song. In 2016 the band traveled to Bogota, Colombia to record their second album, The Boy Who Died Wolf. It was released in November 2016 and the success of hits "Little One" and "My Name Is Human," earned the band a third Grammy nomination for Best Rock Song. And now the band is releasing album three, a manifesto full of lead singer Johnny Steven's private confessions.

2019 - 2020 North America Tour Dates

11/3 Clive, IA, Horizon Event Center

11/5, Peoria, IL, Monarch Music Hall

11/6 Milwaukee, WI, The Pabst Theatre

11/8, Madison, WI, The Sylvee

11/9, Royal Oak, MI, Royal Oak Music Theatre

11/11 Buffalo, NY, Buffalo River Works

11/12, Stroudsburg, PA, The Sherman Theatre

11/14 Sayreville, NJ, Starland Ballroom

11/16 Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Steel

11/17 Washington, DC, 9:30 Club

11/19 Charlotte, NC, The Fillmore Charlotte

11/20 Knoxville, TN, The Mill & Mine

11/21 Nashville, TN, Marathon Music Works

11/23 Atlanta, GA, The Tabernacle - GA

11/10 St. Louis, MO, The Pageant

11/12 Pittsburgh, PA, Mr. Smalls Theatre

11/14 Minneapolis, MN, The Armory

11/15 Chicago, IL, Aragon Ballroom

2/1 Myrtle Beach, SC, House of Blues

2/4 New Orleans, LA, Civic Theatre

2/6 Austin, TX, Emo's

2/7 San Antonio, TX, Aztec Theater

2/8 Houston, TX, Revention Music Center

2/11 Memphis, TN, Minglewood Hall

2/13 Covington, KY, The Madison Theater

2/14 Covington, KY, The Madison Theater

2/15 Grand Rapids, MI, 20 Monroe Live

2/17 Indianapolis, IN, The Vogue

2/19 Charleston, SC, The Music Farm

2/20 Lake Buena Vista, FL, House of Blues

4/21 Lexington, KY, Manchester Music Hall

4/23 Norfolk, VA, The NorVa

4/24 Richmond, VA, The National

4/25 Philadelphia, PA, Franklin Music Hall

4/28 Baltimore, MD, Ram's Head Live

4/30 Cleveland, OH, Agora Theatre and Ballroom

5/1 Toronto, ON, The Danforth Music Hall

5/2 Syracuse, NY, Paper Mill Island Amphitheater

5/5 Boston, MA, Royale

5/6 Boston, MA, Royale

5/8 New York, NY, Terminal 5

5/9 Providence, RI, The Strand Ballroom & Theatre

5/12 Burlington, VT, Higher Ground

5/15 Montreal, QC, Corona Theatre

5/16 Portland, ME, State Theatre





