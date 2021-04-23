Highlnd & Zack Gray Debut New Single 'If You Want To Stay'

Today, DJ/producer Highlnd & singer/songwriter Zack Gray deliver a new single "If You Want To Stay" on Insomniac's label Lost In Dreams.

Making his first debut on the imprint, Highlnd crafts an exceptional melodic bass tune with heavy percussion and distinctive synth patterns. Brought to life by Zack Gray's emotional vocals, "If You Want To Stay'' is a powerful anthem about a broken friendship that is nearing its wits' end. "If You Want To Stay" follows Highlnd's most recent single "Magic," which currently is featured on Spotify's "Trap Mojito" and "Pixel Garden'' playlists.

Highlnd writes about the single," Zack Gray and I have collaborated on multiple tracks and when he brought me this vocal, I immediately knew it would be something special. There's so much synergy in our styles and inspiration hit as soon as we started working on it. I feel like the vocal-centric melodic EDM scene has needed a label like Lost In Dreams for a while now and I couldn't think of a better fit for our track."

Highlnd has received support from many major curators and labels including Trap Nation, Suicide Sheep, Proximity, Avant Garden/Island Records. Having worked with artists such as Royal & the Serpent, Mothica, Ghastly, and Rynx, Highlnd has an exciting year of releases ahead with Lost In Dreams including remixes, collaborations, and his debut EP. He's also anticipating his debut into the realm of live music with multiple festival bookings slated for 2021.

Singer-songwriter and producer Zack Gray came onto the scene in 2017 with a batch of solo releases and collaborations that garnered over 30 million streams worldwide, In 2019, he played multiple slots on Life Is Beautiful (live / DJ set) following the release of his debut album "Imperfect Love." Releasing on labels such as Ophelia, Seeking Blue, Lowly, and his own imprint 191 Collective through (Sony / The Orchard), he's gained support from tastemaker publications including Live Nation's "Ones To Watch", EDM.com, Dancing Astronaut, EDM Sauce, and Earmilk. Gray recently released "Hurt" w/ MitiS on his sophomore album Lost, which debuted at #1 on the iTunes Dance Charts.

Featuring a new label, festival, and event group, Lost In Dreams is the latest brand to come from Insomniac, that will operate under the same umbrella as their other brands including Bassrush, Basscon, Factory 93, and Dreamstate. Managed under Insomniac Music Group, home to a groundbreaking label and other imprints including HARD Recs, Lost In Dreams will serve as its own label dedicated to the genres of Future Bass, Melodic Dubstep, and Pop/Electronic music. With four releases already under the Lost In Dreams imprint and collaborations with Kaivon, Crystal Skies, Haywyre, and Highlnd, Insomniac have created the perfect home for both rising talent and established acts alike.

Closing out the month of April with an electrifying release from Highlnd & Zack Gray, "If You Want To Stay" is available on all streaming platforms now on Lost In Dreams.

Listen here: