Higher Hill Debuts New Women Empowerment Single 'River'

Indie rock artist Higher Hill has today released their new single "River" off the record label imprint, Higher Hill Studios. The rock song champions women's power and resilience through lead singer Vanessa Ogle's own struggles and successes not only as a globally recognized tech entrepreneur, but as a writer, artist, and mother.

The story of "River" describes not only Ogle's own experiences, but represents the struggle of many women in the music and tech industries. According to the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, out of the top 100 artists and songs, less than 23 percent of those artists were women and even less than that (2%) were producers between the years of 2012-2019. Outside of the music industry, women have particularly struggled to get ahead during the course of this pandemic.

The Census Bureau noted that roughly 3.5 million mothers with school-age children either lost jobs, took leaves of absence or left the labor market altogether during the course of the pandemic. Even McKinsey found that women's jobs were 1.8 times more vulnerable to termination than men's.

Addressing this gender inequality, Higher Hill's "River" seeks to empower women through these tough times, sharing a universal message that every woman has the unique superpower to ignore the naysayers and move mountains and give birth to truth.

Singer songwriter Vanessa Ogle of Higher Hill sings, "She's a river / Movin' mountains / Givin' birth to truth / Cry me a river / Call me a river / Be the river".

The track, an upbeat rock song underlaid by a blend of electric guitar, synths, and impassioned drums and hint of cowbell give the listener an upbeat sense of pride and energy to take on any obstacle that comes their way.

"I wanted River to be performed, produced, and engineered by women, but it was almost impossible to find the talent in the timeframe," says lead singer of HigherHill Vanessa Ogle.

"That inequity inspired me to found HIgherHill Studios to lift up incredible talent like that we featured on the project including Producer Kate Malone, who also was Recording Engineer."

Higher Hill's own Paul Bullock's support of his wife and daughters come through in his powerful electric guitar as well as when he joins in on the BGV's.

"I have seen first hand the challenges Vanessa faced as a female CEO and the challenges my daughters faced to be heard and taken seriously," says HigherHill guitarist and co-writer Paul Bullock. "This needs to change."

River became a family passion project as Tori Tullier's background vocals were joined by Vanessa, Paul, as well as their children Allison, Sophia, and Arianna Ogle. Stream Higher Hill's "River" out now across all digital streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, Tidal, SoundCloud, and more.

Listen to the new single here: