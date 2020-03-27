High Waisted's New Album 'Sick Of Saying Sorry' LP Out 5/22

Earlier this week, High Waisted's new single "Drive" was added + featured in Spotify's coveted Fresh Finds playlist. Last week, Bandsintown exclusively premiered the track, calling it the "new single that we need right now" and praising,

"High Waisted are giving us the positive vibes that we need in these seemingly dreary time."

High Waisted also took over Bandsintown's official Instagram, posting exclusive photos and behind the scenes content from their adventures over the past years on tour, including memories from SXSW and stops all around the US.



The band has shared lead single + video "Boys Can't Dance" and second single "Drive", which are both out now on all streaming platforms. Keep an eye out for more news from the band ahead of the release. Sick of Saying Sorry is out May 22nd.



High Waisted have never been afraid to ask for help, encouraging trusted friends to lend their creativity to the songs. With the input of producers Tad Kubler (The Hold Steady) and Arun Bali (Saves the Day), Sick of Saying Sorry was born from scraps of paper scribbled on at 4 am riding the train from Brooklyn to Manhattan and coming to life in a steamy apartment on a broken acoustic guitar. Dye would walk through snow to Ludlow street to play with guitarist Richey Rose (Wendy James, Tamaryn, Jennie Vee). Even in the dead of winter, bright, upbeat, summery music came easily, creating an album of many moods, with each song having its own set of rules. Dye enlisted her old friend and keyboardist Mark Buzzard (The Format) to add final embellishments. The album in its final form is a shared creation and an act of love, with each hand involved leaving a distinct mark.



While High Waisted's first record was about being the life of the party, their sophomore album embodies what happens when you leave that party at dawn to go home to your tiny apartment, alone. High Waisted's music has always been sad songs disguised as happy ones, and the tracks on the new record follow the same pattern. "Songwriting is like spell casting," Dye front-woman and guitarist, writes, "It would be too painful to get on the stage night after night and relive each trauma I pulled from for writing inspiration." Songwriting to her is like a time machine, getting to "rewrite history and edit out the parts that are too heavy to bear. I get to finally say all the things I wish I had." Sick of Saying Sorry is an unapologetic record about finding hope in a hopeless situation and the strength to get up when the world is screaming at you to stay down.



SICK OF SAYING SORRY LP - TRACKLISTING

01. Boys Can't Dance

02. Modern Love

03. Drive

04. Burdens

05. Easy As It Comes

06. Cereal

07. 8th Amendment

08. Eyes Crying

09. Giving Up

10. I'm Fine





