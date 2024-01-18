High Llamas Release New Single 'Toriafan' Featured On Upcoming LP 'Hey Panda'

Their upcoming 11th studio album, Hey Panda, is set to arrive on March 29.

By: Jan. 18, 2024

POPULAR

Album Review: Willy Wonka Wuns Wild On The New Movie Soundtrack WONKA Photo 1 Wonka Wecord Weally Wonderful
Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It Photo 2 Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It
Totally Tubular Festival to Debut Summer 2024: Everything to Know About the 80's New Wave Photo 3 Totally Tubular Festival to Debut Summer 2024
Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win Photo 4 Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win

High Llamas Release New Single 'Toriafan' Featured On Upcoming LP 'Hey Panda'

High Llamas return today with new single “Toriafan,” a hypnotically grooving pop confection from their upcoming 11th studio album, Hey Panda, set to arrive on LP/CD/Digital, March 29 via Drag City. Pre-order/save Hey Panda here.

Discussing “Toriafan,” O'Hagan notes, "The song is about learning through action and not through the page. It speaks to those with dyslexia. I did not learn well in the classroom. I was a slow reader and to this day learn as a listener and conversationalist. I failed all my exams and worked on construction sites and car factories from 15 to 23. It features vocals from my daughter Livvy, Rae Morris and Fryars, plus a really confusing chord journey that could be Connie Converse but then falls away like Dorothy Ashby."

With this admission in hand, Hey Panda is an extraordinary display of modern pop music-making doubling as a deep listening experience. Hey Panda projects soulfully through an enervating abstract of today's sound; blissfully exploding open the machinery of the Llamas' stately melodies and expressive ditties, with drums and vocals hitting different, burning sounds and contemporary production twists pulling the ear at every turn.

Sean was opened up by things he heard at sessions he provided arrangements for, as well as sounds listened to by his adult children, so he resolved not to look backward to former golden ages celebrated in former Llamas eras and instead, let it rip! Hey Panda does so with a set of tunes reflecting on multiple levels how definitions change over the course of a lifetime, radiating an optimism derived from the diverse Q&As on everyone's minds today. 

Along with Fryars production twists, the record's wide reach is aided by the aforementioned guest vocalists, including two co-writes from Bonnie “Prince” Billy (who bonded with Sean over a shared love of gospel soul during writing sessions). With Hey Panda, Sean's production procedural has evolved past the upgrades heard on his 2019 solo effort, Radum Calls, Radum Calls, and his 2021 cover of Billie Eilish's “wish you were gay” (featuring Bill Callahan and Bonnie “Prince” Billy).

Sean's drawn great inspiration through working with artists like King Krule, Pearl and The Oysters, while also soaking up the work of Tierra Whack and Chicago's Pivot Gang, and being cheered on from a distance by long-time admirer Tyler, The Creator.

For all of its sense of departure, Hey Panda is a movement in the Llamas oeuvre that's been a long time coming. Soul music inspirations fed 2007's Can Cladders; similarly, electronic dance music was in the mix of 1998's Cold and Bouncy. This new sound, though, refocuses their music completely. Sharing the impulse of late-period Miles Davis and Quincy Jones (with further inspiration from Steve Lacy, SZA, Sault, Noname and Ezra Collective, among many others), Sean O'Hagan and High Llamas are living joyfully in the new and the now. 

Photo Credit: Simon Russell
 


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Good Neighbours Release Debut Single Home With Support From Zane Lowe Photo
Good Neighbours Release Debut Single 'Home' With Support From Zane Lowe

Good Neighbours is a band born out of small towns and spare time. Scott and Oli have neighbouring studios at their building in East London, and first began making music for the project together out of the desire to make something positive and unpolished in a scene where most music felt quite mellow and intimate.

2
Video: Atelo Songs Releases Stop Motion Animation Video Photo
Video: Atelo Songs Releases Stop Motion Animation Video

This latest artistic endeavor from Gleason is an imaginative animation video that took nine months to create, showcasing a remarkable blend of creativity and storytelling. Directed and created by Gleason, the video brings an extra layer of depth to the already poignant and introspective track is now streaming on YouTube.

3
Americana Duo The Glass Hours to Release New Album in March Photo
Americana Duo The Glass Hours to Release New Album in March

The Glass Hours will release self-titled studio album. Their self-titled nine-song debut album will be released by Cornelius Chapel Records in early 2024. With the exception of Sue Westcott on fiddle (Chet Atkins, Tom Jones), the album was written, performed, recorded and produced by Brad and Megan in Brad's home studio in Red Hook, New York.

4
Video: The Last Dinner Party Perform Nothing Matters On COLBERT Photo
Video: The Last Dinner Party Perform 'Nothing Matters' On COLBERT

Last night, UK's The Last Dinner Party made their debut US television appearance, perfoming their hit song “Nothing Matters” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The performance follows the release of their new single “Caesar On A TV Screen”. The new single combines all the elements that have garnered them this early platform. Watch the video!

More Hot Stories For You

Kendra & The Bunnies Releases New Heartbreak Album WITH THE POLITICS OF KENDRAKendra & The Bunnies Releases New Heartbreak Album WITH THE POLITICS OF KENDRA
Teejay to Drop Debut EP in FebruaryTeejay to Drop Debut EP in February
Son Rompe Pera, The Marimba-Punks From Naucalpan, To Play Coachella 2024Son Rompe Pera, The Marimba-Punks From Naucalpan, To Play Coachella 2024
VR SEX (feat. Mem. Drab Majesty) Announce New Album 'Hard Copy'VR SEX (feat. Mem. Drab Majesty) Announce New Album 'Hard Copy'

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG